Dienstag, 25.05.2021
25.05.2021 | 10:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Default Fund - New requirement by June 1st

A new requirement will take place June 1st and is presented in the Default Fund
Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium INET Clearing
Workstation. 

The requirement for upcoming quarter is shown under column heading "Required
Contribution (2021-06-01)". 

If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement,
please make sure you meet your requirement on time. Posted contributions shall
be transferred and settled on Nasdaq bank or CSD/ICSD accounts no later than
CET 11:00 on June 1st 2021. All transactions to the Default Fund shall be
marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund custody account number). 

Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure
you are using the correct one. 

Please note that negative interest is capitalized on a monthly basis and will
reduce the collateral balance accordingly. 

For further information about the Default Fund and relevant SSIs, please visit
the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq:

Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com, +47 6710 8426

Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880
