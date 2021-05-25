RIDDLE&CODE FinTech Solutions, an innovative European company empowering financial institutions to handle all aspects of digital asset management, has obtained a licence as a "service provider for virtual/cryptographic tokens' by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). RIDDLE&CODE FinTech Solutions is one of the first fintech companies in Austria to be registered with FMA.

The company is devoted to promoting tokenization of industrial services, where regulatory requirements are still in development and challenging to meet. Following successful registration, RIDDLE&CODE and its Token Management Platform-which have already been fully audited and accepted by Switzerland's regulator FINMA-are now licenced to safeguard and issue payment and utility tokens.

"With the FMA registration, RIDDLE&CODE is one step closer to becoming the leading-and at the same time fully compliant-tokenization provider in the industrial sector. We have been a trusted partner of the industry for two years and are pleased to extend our activities to enable new business models and services through tokenization," said Alexander Koppel, CEO of RIDDLE&CODE.

"The official FMA approval is a strategic milestone for RIDDLE&CODE. We are pleased that we could make an important contribution to the company's success, demonstrating, once again, our expertise in the fintech industry," concluded Raphael Toman, Associated Partner at BRANDL TALOS.

RIDDLE&CODE FinTech Solutions

RIDDLE&CODE FinTech Solutions, a subsidiary firm of the leading European blockchain interface company RIDDLE&CODE, builds hardware and software stacks that empower funds, crypto exchanges and regulated financial institutions to manage all aspects of key generation, custody, AML, regulatory compliance and token management with unmatched versatility and security.

BRANDL TALOS

BRANDL TALOS is one of the leading Austrian law firms in the area of banking and finance and advices all players in the financial services arena from established banks, new fintech firms, and companies raising capital alike. For more than 20 years, we have been leading Austrian and international corporations to success on the financial markets, not matter whether we deal with classical payment methods, cryptocurrencies, EU-regulations or international sanction mechanisms. We assist with license applications, advise you on dealing with regulators, help you find your way through the regulatory framework, and handle cases before the administrative courts and the civil courts all this while also publishing the leading commentary on the Securities Supervision Act and the Capital Markets Act. Leave the law to us so that you can concentrate on running your business!

