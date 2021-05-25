NTT DATA Business Solutions Honored with Two 2021 SAP Pinnacle Awards and Three Finalist Positions

- NTT DATA Business Solutions is Global Platinum Reseller of the Year

- NTT DATA Business Solutions is Partner of the Year for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions (Midmarket)

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, formerly itelligence AG, has been awarded as the winner of two 2021 SAP Pinnacle Awards in recognition of its outstanding achievements as an SAP partner: Global Platinum Reseller of the Year and Partner of the Year for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions (Midmarket). In three other categories, NTT Data Business Solutions reached the coveted finalist positions: SAP S/4HANA Movement, Delivery Excellence and Intelligent Spend Management (Midmarket).

SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: "Winning two SAP Pinnacle Awards and being recognized as a finalist in three categories just after itelligence was rebranded as NTT DATA Business Solutions makes me very proud. This confirms once again that NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading SAP partner worldwide for small and medium-sized enterprises. And we stand by our promise to do our utmost to help our customers succeed by deploying leading SAP technology and our own solutions. Identifying digital trends and applying SAP solutions means: 'We Transform. SAP Solutions into Value.'"

These 2021 SAP Pinnacle Awards extend the long and successful track record of NTT DATA Business Solutions. Under its previous name of "itelligence" the company was named Partner of the Year 16 times in the past 18 years. This ongoing success underscores once again the close ties that NTT DATA Business Solutions has to SAP as one of its most capable partners when it comes to implementing innovations and supporting the digital transformation of its customers.

For descriptions of the awards, visit https://www.sap.com/partner/find/award-winners.html

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Through extensive in-depth SAP expertise, it connects its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies. As part of the NTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP, the company gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments, and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs some 10,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

