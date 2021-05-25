Joint solution brings the benefits of private 5G infrastructure to enterprise networks

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced a collaboration with Net4, an expert systems integrator of IoT solutions, to drive and simplify the deployment of 5G private networks for enterprise customers across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The joint solution will leverage Net4's platform for ultra-reliable 5G connectivity along with Inseego's 5G fixed and mobile portfolio to deliver cellular-to-ethernet or Wi-Fi access gateway services to legacy wired or wireless client devices. Powered by leading operators including Verizon Business, Net4 is utilizing 5G Stand Alone (SA) technology to build private networks that deliver the maximum benefits of 5G. Enterprises can optimize coverage, define specific frequency bands based on their needs and set up network slicing to suit their applications. 5G SA ensures that enterprise customers can achieve the lowest possible latency for critical applications on a massive scale.

"We are excited to partner with Net4 due to their proven track record and extensive reach in the United Kingdom and several markets in Europe," said Simon Rayne, Inseego SVP Managing Director UK, EMEA APAC. "Our integrated end-to-end private 5G solution will enable many new use cases for enterprise customers."

As a unique systems integrator, Net4 is deploying private networks over 5G for specific enterprise needs, and Inseego's indoor, outdoor and industrial CPEs are a critical piece of the overall 5G solution.

"Net4 has been looking for a partner to create a fully integrated end-to-end private 5G network solution for its customers," said Alex Taylor, CEO, Net4. "Given its deployment flexibility, Inseego's enterprise-grade 5G portfolio is a great fit with our platform to provide a robust solution for our enterprise customers. The joint solution will allow our customers to take advantage of the low latency and reliable connectivity of 5G to connect any client device securely to the private mobile network."

The joint solution between Inseego and Net4 will help to:

Eliminate expensive deployment costs for wired multi-protocol label switching (MPLS)

Accelerate private network deployment with complete management of the network including design, deployment and monitoring

Provide connectivity in hard-to-reach locations

Provide reliable connectivity for legacy devices

Enable security at the edge

Allow IT and OT organizations better control over their networks

Employ high-density connectivity

To learn more about Inseego's solutions visit www.inseego.com. To learn more about Net4 solutions visit www.net4.io.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com Putting5GtoWork

About Net4 Limited

Net4 is a UK based Internet of Things solutions provider. Net4 delivers complete IoT solutions to its customers and partners, removing the complexity and time taken to get to market.

Net4's ProFusion platform enables rapid onboarding and integration of any sensor into an IoT solution.

