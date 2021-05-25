The Q.Peak Duo XL-G10.3 panel is currently the largest and most powerful product manufactured by the South Korean module maker. It is based on 156 monocrystalline 'Q.antum' half cells and is the company's first panel relying on M6 wafers.South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has unveiled its new Q.Peak Duo XL-G10.3 panel, which is the company's first product based on M6 wafers. "It is our second module series, after the G9, to be certified under the TÜV Rheinland Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) program, ensuring additional quality performance that is industry leading," a ...

