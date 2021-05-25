Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.05.2021 | 11:07
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company 
25-May-2021 / 09:34 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BFYYL325 
Issuer Name 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
M&G Plc 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
20-May-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
21-May-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 22.381610       0.000000            22.381610   32365105 
or reached 
Position of previous      21.63%         0.00%              21.63% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BFYYL325                   32365105                    22.381610 
Sub Total 8.A       32365105                     22.381610%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                   % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is    financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
person                    higher than the    equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                       notifiable threshold notifiable threshold      threshold 
M&G Plc    M&G Plc (Parent company)    22.381610                      22.381610 
       M&G Corporate Holdings Limited 
M&G Plc    (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G 21.655500                      21.655500 
       Plc) 
       Prudential Portfolio Management 
M&G Plc    Group Limited (wholly owned   21.655500                      21.655500 
       subsidiary of M&G Corporate 
       Holdings Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-May-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  107285 
EQS News ID:  1199931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.