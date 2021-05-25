The "Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workforce management software market in Europe is poised to grow by $410.30 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8%

The market is driven by the need to optimize and organize the use of the workforce and regulatory compliance.

The report on the workforce management software market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The workforce management software market in Europe analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies increased HR software budgets as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce management software market growth in Europe during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce management software market vendors in Europe that include ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.

Also, the workforce management software market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATOSS Software AG

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flmj5t

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005454/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900