The "Workforce Management Software Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The workforce management software market in Europe is poised to grow by $410.30 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8%
The market is driven by the need to optimize and organize the use of the workforce and regulatory compliance.
The report on the workforce management software market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The workforce management software market in Europe analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies increased HR software budgets as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce management software market growth in Europe during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce management software market vendors in Europe that include ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and Workday Inc.
Also, the workforce management software market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ATOSS Software AG
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sage Group Plc
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
Appendix
