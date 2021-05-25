DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Successful Placing raising GBP1,155,000 to accelerate growth trajectory

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Successful Placing raising GBP1,155,000 to accelerate growth trajectory 25-May-2021 / 10:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium completes successful Placing raising GBP1,155,000 to accelerate growth trajectory London, UK, 25 May 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised GBP1,155,000 gross of expenses through a share subscription and placement of 15,400,000 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 7.5 pence per share (the "Placing Shares") from existing and new shareholders with the Company's corporate stockbroker, SI Capital. Each Placing Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 15p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the date of this announcement. The funds raised will primarily be used for strategic investment purposes, particularly in the Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") and Open Finance sectors and to accelerate the Company's growth trajectory. Further announcements in this respect are expected to be made in due course. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, said: "We are delighted to have successfully completed this placing, which is particularly significant given the challenging market conditions we have seen in recent weeks. We are also grateful for the continued support of our existing shareholders and are pleased to welcome new shareholders to our register. "Prior to the Placing, Coinsilium was sufficiently funded for current activities until January 2022. Accordingly, these new funds will provide Coinsilium with the firepower to accelerate its growth trajectory by being flexible and opportunistic when presented with new strategic opportunities in the digital marketplace. "We look forward to updating the market on some of the exciting new initiatives we have planned over the coming weeks and months." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker) Buchanan Communications +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Chris Lane / Toto Berger E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com (Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

