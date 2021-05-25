Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of LL Lucky Games AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (236/21)

Listing of LL Lucky Games AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that LL Lucky Games AB (publ), company registration number 559214-3316 fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that LL Lucky Games AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 23, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 31 784 260 shares. Shares Short name: LADYLU ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43 905 472 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015797873 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226185 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559214-3316 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: LADYLU TO1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 11 030 303 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 17, 2022 - October 28, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: SEK 2.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949755 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226186 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4050 Travel & Leisure ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.