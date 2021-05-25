Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG - expected first day of trading will be moved forward

On 25 May 2021 Trifork Holding AG announced early close of offering of shares. Provided that Trifork Holding AG no later than 7:30 a.m. (CETS) on 27 May 2021 publishes the results of the offering, trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates is expected to start on 27 May 2021. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Trifork Holding AG, inter alia, obtains a sufficient number of shares distributed to the public and a sufficient number of shareholders. For further information about conditional admittance to trading of Trifork Holding AG, please see exchange notice published by Nasdaq Copenhagen on 17 May 2021. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861118