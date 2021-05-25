Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3770 ISIN: DK0060102887 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFORK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2021 | 11:53
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG - expected first day of trading will be moved forward

On 25 May 2021 Trifork Holding AG announced early close of offering of shares.



Provided that Trifork Holding AG no later than 7:30 a.m. (CETS) on 27 May 2021
publishes the results of the offering, trading in Temporary Purchase
Certificates is expected to start on 27 May 2021. 



The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Trifork
Holding AG, inter alia, obtains a sufficient number of shares distributed to
the public and a sufficient number of shareholders. 



For further information about conditional admittance to trading of Trifork
Holding AG, please see exchange notice published by Nasdaq Copenhagen on 17 May
2021. 







For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen,
Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861118
TRIFORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.