Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Stillfront Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (97/21)

On request of Stillfront Group AB (publ), company registration number 556721-3078, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the shares to trading with effect from May 26, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 359,961,283 shares. Short Name: SF -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015346135 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 116312 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 359,961,283 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.