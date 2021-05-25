Junior power minister Nasrul Hamid, speaking at a signing ceremony for a planned 100 MW project, warned technology would have to develop to require less surface area for solar modules, although he did say Dhaka would fund research into rooftop solar.A senior Bangladeshi politician has warned land shortages in the nation will continue to hold back solar power development until technological advances can reduce the physical footprint of PV projects. Speaking at the signing ceremony for a planned 100 MW solar farm in Feni district, junior power minister Nasrul Hamid said the government was aware ...

