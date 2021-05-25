Compassion Center: Integrative Providers Association Announces Both Live and Virtual Conferences for IPAC2021NV, and Confirms the First Line Up of Legendary Speakers

The IPA invites its members to experience Las Vegas luxury and self-pampering experiences interwoven with keynote speakers, panel discussions, networking mixers, entertainment and leading edge continuing medical education (CME) credits on subjects ranging from integrative healthcare to environmental medicine and mental health.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / After a year and a half of uncertainty, Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is finally resuming its conference schedule October 25-27, 2021 starting with IPAC2021 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Student Union, Ballroom B and The Philip J. Cohen Theatre, sponsored in partnership with UNLV - Students for Sensible Drug Policy and Compassion Center.

The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a nonprofit 501(c) organization dedicated to advancing the societal benefits of Integrative Medicine in the established healthcare, legislative and socioeconomic systems that currently serve the greater population of public health globally while providing Integrative Wholeness and Inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow.

The Integrative Providers Association Conference (IPAC2021NV) is a 3-Day Immersive and Rewarding (Un)Conference covering a wide variety of integrative care related topics and clinical applications providers and healthcare professionals can apply to practice the moment they return home in a variety of modalities that will immediately benefit their communities in a positive way.

Discover-Educate-Unite the IPAC2021NV core focus is: "Transitioning to Individualized Wellness Management"

The IPAC2021NV is Honored to Announce the Following Keynote Speakers:

David Bearman, MD, Vice President of The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine (AACM) will present over two days and focus on Cannabinology and the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Attendees will learn how providers safely guide patients to use all-natural raw materials and plant based solutions from the Cannabaceae to empower a healthier lifestyle.

Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, MD, PhD, FAAPMR, Co-Founder and Co-Director of the A.I.M.S. (Advanced Integrative Medical Science) Institute will present over two days and focus on Palliative Care, Integrative Medicine and Entheogenic (psychedelic) Therapies. Attendees will learn the latest science and therapeutic approaches to improving outcomes for those facing end-of-life scenarios and terminal illnesses using all-natural, integrative and conventional modalities.

Evan DeZeeuw, PharmD, Director of Professional Education, and Director of Patient Safety for Compassion Center, will be presenting on Phytopharmacology, dosing, safety and contraindications between various plant based compounds. Dr. DeZeeuw will present over two days on subjects related to Phytopharmacology, Cannabis and Psilocybin in addition to other natural compounds in the indication and contraindication of mitigating disease and/or mental illness and/or related symptoms.

IPAC2021NV is the (Un)Conference, highlighting existing and emerging sciences, data, solutions and technology that's interwoven into an engaging curriculum, with topics and practical solutions proctored by some of the most innovative and notable innovators, clinical providers and integrative practitioners leading today's cutting edge of medicine. IPAC2021NV combines literally hundreds of years of practical application and clinical experience into an engaging experience where each attendee is introduced, immersed and saturated with knowledge and data that was curated for their long-term retention and on-demand recollection when and where they need-it-most.

In addition to IPAC2021NV, IPA member providers and educators will be simultaneously delivering on their 2021 community service goals by participating in a Local Free Clinic Day while completing and meeting their clinical practicum needs. This is the IPA's own unique twist to providing and amplifying socioeconomic impact during a time when the world needs integrative medical solutions the most.

"From the perspective of an Integrative Provider, nothing can inhibit a patient's wellness more than being denied access to their providers and care team. COVID-19 has proven to us all that our ideas of "essential" may vary from one version to another. Therefore, in a world where the store-front of society can close at any minute, integrative providers of today must be better prepared and properly leveraged to overcome any obstacle thrown at their practice. By unifying with other providers and other disciplines IPA members will strengthen their practices, amplify their socioeconomic impacts, discover new solutions to educate and unite new data and ancient modalities as a whole, all the while fortifying their own practices for the future." - Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President & Co-Founder

All sessions, panel discussions and key-note speeches will be available to registered attendees via a live tele-cast. An interactive Q & A and will be available for on-demand viewing for 90 days post-conference and as always, IPA Members will save 20% on the cost of admission while enjoying deep discounts on local lodging and attractions. The three-day conference will provide IPA members and attendees with the highest-quality, cost-effective continuing professional education to help with fulfillment of their annual CME/CEU requirements and energize their practice.

"We are thrilled to help host IPAC2021NV on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. We're looking forward to a great event!" - Peter Grema, President of UNLV Students for Sensible Drug Policy

If it's Holistic, If it's Healing, It's Here. For the latest information and the latest list of key-note speakers, educators and subject-matter experts follow IPAC2021NV on social media with the hashtag: IPAC2021NV

About The Integrative Providers Association (IPA): The IPA is a national nonprofit 501(c) organization dedicated to advancing the societal benefits of Integrative Medicine in the established healthcare, legislative and socioeconomic systems that currently serve the greater population of public health globally while providing Integrative Wholeness and Inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow. IPA members are empowered through discovery, education, and unification in bridging the gaps between the current state of dis-ease and symptom based healthcare by providing integrative solutions. IPA seeks to unify professionals and practitioners in mental health, (nutri)genomics, functional, natural and traditional medicine to further optimize wellness and empower patients to live a healthier lifestyle, as naturally as possible. By including nutrition with natural, complementary and alternative medicine, conventional healthcare takes on a whole new meaning when wellness becomes the desired outcome. Providers, patients and caregivers alike develop a better understanding of wellness, including the most essential dietary and behavioral pathways necessary to achieve optimal mental and physical wellness.

About Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP): UNLV's chapter aims to provide informational resources to students and opportunities to network with policymakers in the drug policy landscape. We pride ourselves on offering assistance and educational opportunities to our community.

