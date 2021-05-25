DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-May-2021 / 10:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 24 May 2021 the Company was informed of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and a PDMR to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with the balance of 45,864 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated, Mrs Fiona Williams, as set out below: Name Status Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price Beneficial Interest % of ISC No. of shares exercised 2018 PSP 24,764 11,681 Alan Williams PDMR 2018 CIP 43,076 24/05/21 20,317 GBP16.15 251,160<0.1% 2018 DSBP 18,969 8,947

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above-mentioned transactions and awards of Options can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification Chief Financial Officer / PDMR a) Position/Status Initial b) notification/ Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national b) transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's Performance Share Plan, Co-Investment Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan). Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume c) (s) 1. PSP: 11,681 GBP16.15 2. CIP: 20,317 3. DSBP: 8,947 Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Aggregated information Price Volume Total 1.PSP: 11,681 1.PSP: GBP188,648.15 GBP16.15 2. CIP: 2. CIP:GBP 328,119.55 d) 20,317 -Aggregated volume 3. DSBP: GBP144,494.05 3. DSBP: 8,947 -Price Total GBP661,261.75 Total:40,945 e) Date of the 24 May 2021 transaction f) Place of the XLON transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification PCA of Chief Financial Officer a) Position/Status b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares b) transaction of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan, Co-Investment Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan by Chief Financial Officer. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) n/a 45,864 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume n/a n/a 45,864 -Price e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 107294 EQS News ID: 1200326 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200326&application_name=news

