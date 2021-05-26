Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch "Geheiminformation": "Eine richtig große Sensation"…
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
14:45 Uhr
18,890 Euro
+0,310
+1,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
26.05.2021 | 15:01
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins - Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins - Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-May-2021 / 13:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 24 May 2021 the Company was informed of the exercise and sale, of 
nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief 
Financial Officer and a PDMR to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with 
the balance of 45,864 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated, Mrs Fiona Williams, as set 
out below: 
 
 
Name     Status             Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price Beneficial Interest % of ISC 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
           2018 PSP    24,764       11,681 
Alan Williams PDMR  2018 CIP    43,076  24/05/21 20,317       GBP16.15 229,079       >0.1% 
           2018 DSBP   18,969       8,947

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above-mentioned transactions and awards of Options can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Lindi Pratt

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 7471140065

E: lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name      Alan Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
                      Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
a)      Position/Status 
 
       Initial 
b)      notification/  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name       Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI        2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       financial 
 
a)      instrument, 
 
       type of instrument 
                 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the    Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national 
b)      transaction     insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 
                 Performance Share Plan, Co-Investment Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan). 
 
                 Price(s)           Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume 
c)      (s)                        1. PSP: 11,681 
                 GBP16.15            2. CIP: 20,317 
                                3. DSBP: 8,947 
 
 
 
 
                 Aggregate       Aggregate   Aggregate 
       Aggregated 
       information     Price         Volume    Total 
                            1.PSP: 11,681 1.PSP: GBP188,648.15 
                 GBP16.15        2. CIP:    2. CIP:GBP 328,119.55 
d)                           20,317 
       -Aggregated volume                   3. DSBP: GBP144,494.05 
                            3. DSBP: 
                            8,947 
       -Price                         Total GBP661,261.75 
                            Total:40,945 
 
e)      Date of the     24 May 2021 
       transaction 
f)      Place of the    XLON 
       transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name         Fiona Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
                        PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
a)      Position/Status 
 
b)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       /Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI          2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       financial 
 
a)      instrument, 
 
       type of instrument 
                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the      Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares 
b)      transaction       of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan, 
                    Co-Investment Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan by Chief Financial Officer. 
 
                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) n/a 
                                        45,864 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                    Aggregate             Aggregate Aggregate 
                    Price               Volume  Total 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume    n/a                     n/a 
                                     45,864 
 
 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction 24 May 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction n/a 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107609 
EQS News ID:  1200950 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200950&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
