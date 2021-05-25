Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
25.05.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (98/21)

On request of Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB, company registration number
559301-7261, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from May 26, 2021. The decision is conditional
upon Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB meeting the liquidity requirements
for its shares. 

The company has 2,500,000 (class B) shares as per today's date.



Short Name:                      APAC SPAC A       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed (class A only): 10,000,000       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                       SE0015949540      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                     225896         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                       CCP Cleared       
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                        SPAC          
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                    STO Equities CCP/182  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                    MiFID II tick size table
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                          XSTO          
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 26 up and including May 28,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 27 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
