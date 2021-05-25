DGAP-News: China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 May 2021 - China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"; Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "China Dynamics" or the "Group"), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) technology, has initiated the application process to list the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq (the "Proposed Listing"). Upon approval for trading on the Nasdaq, the Company would continue to trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Since 2014, China Dynamics has emerged as a leading pioneer manufacturer in electric drivetrain and vehicle networking. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with the field of lightweight automotive body design and new energy platform power system.
"We also consider this an opportune time for the Proposed Listing as the Group plans to launch several new growth initiatives under the announced proposed name change to EV Dynamics (Holdings) Limited which coincided with the recently proposed federal investments for EV and EV infrastructure announced by the U.S. Government. Our aim is to achieve a valuation that better reflects the true value of our proprietary technology and rapid growth, especially now that it has penetrated the overseas sales market on EV," added Miguel Valldecabres Polop.
The Company's plans for the U.S. follows recently gaining major footholds in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and Japan through strategic investments, joint ventures, partnerships and large fleet sales.
Nasdaq's acceptance for listing the Company's shares on the Nasdaq is subject to approval based on several factors, including satisfaction of minimum listing requirements. The Company expects to satisfy those listing requirements; however, there can be no assurances when or if the application will be approved by Nasdaq.
