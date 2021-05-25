BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, May 24
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6
To: The FCA
Date:25 May 2021
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 25 November 2020
|To: 24 May 2021
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|n/a
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|n/a
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period
|3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|241,822,801
|Name of contact:
|Mr Kevin Mayger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 1098
SIGNED BY Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary
