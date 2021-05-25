Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Expands Consolidated Mineral Resource & Mineral Reserve Growth Potential

Highlights of High-Grade Intercepts Include:

Turmalina Mine

19.65 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.35m (Orebody A)

9.03 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.62m (Orebody A)

22.05 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.81m (Orebody C - Central)

Pilar Mine

16.60 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.00m (BA Orebody)

17.90 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.50m (BF2 Orebody)

7.54 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.43m (LFW Orebody)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce updated, in-mine diamond drilling results completed at its Turmalina Gold Mine and Pilar Gold Mine, both located in Minas Gerais. Results are subsequent to the most recent published Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("MRMR") statements (31, December 2019 and 30, May 2020 for Turmalina and Pilar respectively). Drilling results reported in this release and from on-going and planned 2021 exploration programs will be included in Jaguar's next National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report MRMR update planned for early 2022.

Consolidated Jaguar Proven and Probable Reserves as at 31, December 2020 (net of 2020 mined depletion) totalled 478 koz's of gold (3.64Mt at an average weighted grade of 4.08 g/t Au).

In-fill diamond drilling competed in 2020 from ongoing programs at both mines, within and beyond the current published Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve limits, continue to confirm lateral and depth extensions to the known, currently exploited mineralization at grades and thicknesses consistent with current and historical levels.

(Detailed MRMR tabulations for both Turmalina and Pilar Mines to 31, December 2020 may be found in the company's Annual Information Form (AIF) published on SEDAR and dated 15, March 2021 and on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.)

Vern Baker, CEO, Jaguar Mining commented; "Our geology team has done an outstanding job providing the sustainable resources our mines need to grow and prosper. Diamond drilling success within our mines continues to build the resources that provide both sustainability and potential for growth. Jaguar has increased its in-mine diamond drilling metres over the last 18 months to provide increasing our MRMR and delivering a foundation for sustainability and long-term growth. I am very pleased to see results at higher levels in the mine, such as the Turmalina intercept of 22 g/t over 8.8m, located at C-Central near level five. This strong zone extension bodes well for sustaining our performance going forward.

Jaguar is committed to generating cash flow, that will allow us to invest in the future of our company and provide strong returns to shareholders. We applaud the exploration and geology teams' dedication to ensure the foundation of our success continues to support our future performance. As previously stated, we will not be completing a full technical report to update the MRMR in 2021, however, we will continue to support exploration programs for resources within our mines. We expect to fully update the MRMR in early 2022 which may include additional mineral resources from other exploration properties in the Iron Quadrangle where we have ongoing exploration programs."

Turmalina and Pilar Mine Drilling Results - 2020 / 2021

At Turmalina and Pilar, infill diamond drilling progressed throughout 2020 and is currently continuing. To date, drilling has been aimed at Mineral Resource to Mineral Reserve conversion across all production areas.

At Turmalina, growth exploration drilling has focused on new resource additions at shallow levels in the mine, primarily targeting the C-Orebody structure from C-Central towards the C-NW area (Figures 1 and 3). In 2021 growth exploration drilling will be aimed at extending the A-Orebody to a depth well beyond the current level 12-level production panel.

Results continue to reflect grades and thickness consistent with current and historical mine resources. Drilling which reported grade thickness (GT) values greater than 20 g/t completed at Turmalina during 2020 are included in Table 1 below and presented in Figures 1. and 1A (All results reported from 2020 drilling are tabulated within the latest AIF Report (15, March 2021, on SEDAR).

At Pilar, growth exploration drilling has focused on new resource additions at shallower levels in the mine, primarily targeting the SW - Orebody. In 2021 growth exploration drilling will target additions to Pilar's life of mine by drilling both the lateral extensions of mineralization close to existing infrastructure throughout the mine, in order to add productivity, while extending the high-grade structurally controlled Banded Iron Formation hosted mineralization to depths well beyond the current level 12- level and 14 production levels (Figures 2 and 4).

Results continue to reflect grades and thickness consistent with current and historical mine resources. Drilling which reported grade thickness values greater than 25 g/t, completed at Pilar since June 2020 are included in Table 2 and are presented in Figure 2. (All results reported from 2020 drilling are tabulated within the latest AIF Report (15, March 2021 on SEDAR).

Table 1 - Turmalina Mine - Drill Results showing intersections reporting greater than 20 g/t metres (GT) Orebody A and Orebody C.

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Turmalina Mine

Summary of Significant Intersections with Greater than 20 g/t Metres Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole

Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t Au) GT

(ETW) Date

(month/day/year) Orebody Laboratory Drilling

Company FTS1805 58.31 61.75 3.44 3.22 6.52 20.99 January 6, 2020 CSE RG JAGUAR FTS1891 70.26 75.21 4.95 4.75 4.82 22.90 March 19, 2020 CSE RG JAGUAR FTS1900 54.10 58.41 4.31 4.26 6.04 25.73 March 30, 2020 CSE RG JAGUAR FTS1927 80.60 90.38 9.78 9.62 9.03 86.87 April 22, 2020 ASE RG JAGUAR FTS1921 104.86 113.67 8.81 8.10 5.58 45.20 April 24, 2020 ASE RG JAGUAR FTS1923 99.41 111.08 11.67 8.25 5.13 42.32 May 6, 2020 ASE RG JAGUAR FTS1925 110.64 117.34 6.70 5.35 19.65 105.13 RG JAGUAR FTS1951 134.19 148.07 13.88 11.75 6.25 73.44 June 8, 2020 ASE RG JAGUAR FTS1952 144.81 156.06 11.25 9.99 7.54 75.32 RG JAGUAR FTS1897 56.51 62.32 5.81 3.96 12.56 49.74 June 8, 2020 CSE RG JAGUAR FTS1900 46.43 58.41 11.98 9.35 2.89 27.02 June 3, 2020 CSE RG JAGUAR FTS1907 67.93 71.89 3.96 2.71 10.49 28.43 August 24, 2020 C - Central RG JAGUAR FTS1908 60.02 65.12 5.10 4.91 4.55 22.34 August 27, 2020 C - Central RG JAGUAR FTS1929 100.59 118.45 17.86 14.25 4.86 69.26 August 12, 2020 ASE RG JAGUAR FTS1822 205.80 207.60 1.80 1.70 13.46 22.88 January 7, 2020 CSE ALS MAJOR FTS1837 81.40 83.15 1.75 1.20 20.72 24.86 April 28, 2020 CSE ALS MAJOR FTS1840 92.74 95.50 2.76 2.55 10.36 26.42 April 22, 2020 CSE ALS MAJOR FTS1847 154.91 158.73 3.82 2.10 10.77 22.62 May 19, 2020 CSE ALS MAJOR FTS1849 175.40 190.69 15.29 4.94 9.22 45.55 May 26, 2020 CSE ALS MAJOR FTS1851 161.30 168.36 7.06 4.04 9.21 37.21 June 1, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1855 45.75 54.50 8.75 6.18 6.08 37.57 June 24, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR 78.80 80.40 1.60 1.54 39.85 61.37 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1856 82.85 87.10 4.25 4.12 10.55 43.47 June 29, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1857 84.45 90.85 6.40 5.95 5.38 32.01 July 3, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1858 33.75 44.40 10.65 8.72 5.53 48.22 July 3, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR 77.20 86.85 9.65 6.82 3.07 20.94 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1859 43.40 54.05 10.65 8.39 3.95 33.14 July 7, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR 61.85 66.80 4.95 3.50 7.82 27.37 C - Central ALS MAJOR 118.15 123.90 5.75 4.40 5.60 24.64 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1865 27.25 39.35 12.10 11.50 5.98 68.77 August 3, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1865 71.90 79.95 8.05 7.97 2.61 20.80 August 3, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1866 48.65 51.75 3.10 3.01 14.48 43.58 August 3, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1909 50.41 66.48 16.07 15.25 3.99 60.85 September 22, 2020 C - Central RG JAGUAR FTS1930 109.12 116.44 7.32 6.78 5.32 36.07 September 8, 2020 A - SE RG JAGUAR FTS1933 116.46 127.88 11.42 10.25 6.07 62.22 September 4, 2020 A - SE RG JAGUAR FTS1937 121.60 125.04 3.44 2.95 8.71 25.69 October 13, 2020 A - SE RG JAGUAR FTS1944 23.92 27.87 3.95 2.91 7.32 21.30 November 20, 2020 A - SE RG JAGUAR FTS1960 36.35 37.60 1.25 1.11 24.93 27.68 December 27, 2020 A - SE RG JAGUAR FTS1887 83.30 90.50 7.20 6.55 4.30 28.16 December 27, 2020 C - Central RG JAGUAR FTS1966 36.45 50.50 14.05 10.59 5.02 53.16 September 9, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1967 62.80 68.10 5.30 4.95 11.31 55.98 September 19, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1971 40.40 63.20 22.80 13.30 1.81 24.07 October 6, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1978 83.25 88.95 5.70 4.88 12.07 58.90 November 27, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1979 35.00 40.60 5.60 5.31 6.69 35.52 November 28, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1983 38.95 51.00 12.05 8.68 4.13 35.85 December 11, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR 62.80 66.50 3.70 2.75 8.45 23.24 C - Central ALS MAJOR 86.65 93.90 7.25 5.79 3.73 21.60 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1984 68.80 70.70 1.90 1.75 12.38 21.67 December 30, 2020 C - Central ALS MAJOR FTS1915 36.60 46.40 9.80 8.81 22.05 194.26 March 16, 2021 C - Central ALS MAJOR Including 43.00 46.40 3.40 3.05 59.93 182.79 March 16, 2021 C - Central ALS MAJOR

Figure 1 - Turmalina Mine - Location of Drilling Intersections on Orebody A, Orebody C-SE and C-Central showing intersections reporting greater than 20 g/t metres (GT) overlain on the Grade X Thickness image.

At Orebody C-Central, infill and growth exploration drilling continues to confirm the down plunge extension of high grades from current mining areas on levels 3 and 4 to below level 6. (See figure 1A). The best intersection to date is from hole FTS1915 which reported an intercept of 22.05gt Au over an estimated true width of 8.81m.

Figure 1 A - Turmalina Mine - Location of Drilling Intersections on Orebody C-Central showing intersections reporting greater than 20 g/t metres (GT) overlain on the Grade X Thickness image.

Table 2 - Pilar Mine drill intercepts - with Grade x Thickness (GT) greater than 25 g/t metres

Summary of Significant Intersections with greater than 25 g/t metres

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Pilar Mine Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole

Interval

(m) Estimated

True

Width (m) Gold

Grade

(g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date

(month/day/year) Orebody Laboratory Drilling

Company PPL689 104.95 115.90 10.95 10.10 7.05 71.21 June 1, 2020 SW RG JAGUAR PPL629 13.20 19.00 5.80 5.44 7.42 40.36 June 1, 2020 BA RG JAGUAR PPL672A 47.00 49.35 2.35 2.10 12.51 26.27 June 12, 2020 BFII RG JAGUAR PPL581 46.00 55.00 9.00 6.94 4.74 32.90 June 22, 2020 BA RG MAJOR PPL669 76.80 85.90 9.10 8.95 3.77 33.74 July 7, 2020 SW RG JAGUAR PPL728 4.00 7.20 3.20 2.20 27.98 61.56 July 11, 2020 SW RG JAGUAR PPL728 22.17 32.96 10.79 5.50 8.45 46.48 July 11, 2020 SW RG JAGUAR PPL719 62.30 75.90 13.60 9.00 3.60 32.40 July 11, 2020 SW RG JAGUAR PPL703 37.10 70.45 33.35 9.03 6.88 62.13 July 11, 2020 BF RG JAGUAR PPL705 28.40 34.40 6.00 1.81 15.38 27.84 July 11, 2020 BFII RG JAGUAR PPL701 44.50 56.65 12.15 5.41 5.51 29.81 July 11, 2020 BFII RG JAGUAR PPL726 231.00 241.00 10.00 4.20 7.33 30.79 August 15, 2020 LPA RG MAJOR FSB892 18.00 30.80 12.80 4.90 5.80 28.42 August 23, 2020 BF RG JAGUAR PPL750 128.40 138.45 10.05 3.24 7.70 24.95 August 28, 2020 LFW RG MAJOR FSB896 10.75 14.78 4.03 2.73 14.40 39.31 September 11, 2020 BFII? RG JAGUAR PPL706 79.00 83.00 4.00 4.00 16.60 66.40 September 23, 2020 BA RG JAGUAR FSB918 21.80 29.80 8.00 7.15 5.69 40.68 September 24, 2020 BFII RG JAGUAR PPL735A 152.00 155.65 3.65 3.50 17.90 62.65 September 28, 2020 BFII RG MAJOR PPL745 105.00 115.00 10.00 7.54 8.43 63.56 October 1, 2020 LFW RG MAJOR 128.32 145.00 16.68 11.00 5.26 57.86 BF RG MAJOR 157.68 168.00 10.32 6.91 4.43 30.61 BF RG MAJOR 175.30 181.00 5.70 4.04 8.79 35.51 LPA RG MAJOR PPL734 139.40 158.00 18.60 6.00 7.88 47.28 October 13, 2020 BFII RG MAJOR PPL751 99.75 108.00 8.25 7.30 6.94 50.66 October 19, 2020 BF RG MAJOR 143.50 149.90 6.40 5.62 7.09 39.85 BF RG MAJOR 159.20 164.55 5.35 4.80 17.36 83.33 LPA RG MAJOR 166.80 170.00 3.20 2.95 16.75 49.41 LPA RG MAJOR PPL738 106.30 125.55 19.25 4.91 6.98 34.27 October 22, 2020 BF RG MAJOR FSB965A 35.40 43.50 8.10 2.45 10.50 25.73 October 30, 2020 BF RG JAGUAR PPL732A 112.00 114.00 2.00 1.08 37.95 40.99 November 3, 2020 BFIII RG MAJOR FSB952 4.00 13.00 9.00 3.40 9.75 33.15 December 1, 2020 BF RG JAGUAR 21.00 26.00 5.00 1.78 17.48 31.11 LPA RG JAGUAR FSB944 11.15 14.30 3.15 2.50 10.47 26.18 December 1, 2020 LPA RG JAGUAR FSB960 2.00 16.90 14.90 4.68 5.62 26.30 December 1, 2020 BFII RG JAGUAR FSB968 0.00 21.00 21.00 4.00 7.50 29.70 December 16, 2020 BF RG JAGUAR FSB969 18.00 34.00 16.00 4.10 12.50 50.90 December 16, 2020 BF RG JAGUAR PPL762 112.50 127.00 14.50 7.20 4.44 31.97 December 17, 2020 BFII ALS MAJOR PPL814 79.80 81.50 1.70 1.30 30.17 39.22 December 28, 2020 LFW? RG JAGUAR FSB971 15.00 34.00 19.00 8.40 7.40 61.80 December 28, 2020 BFII RG JAGUAR

Figure 2 - Pilar Mine - Location of intersections from diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (May 31, 2020).

2020 / 2021 Drilling Programmes relative to published Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve limits.

Figures 3 and 4 below show the location of current in-fill and growth drilling that will inform the next NI-43-101 Technical Report and MRMR estimates for Jaguar planned for release in 2022.

Figure 3 - Turmalina Mine

Figure 4 - Pilar Mine

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Vice President Geology and Exploration, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

All sampling and samples utilized at Jaguar for Mineral Resource and or Mineral Reserves estimation uses a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. Rock channel sampling of the underground development follows the same standard intervals as for the drill core.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core and rock chip samples for resource-reserve conversion and grade control samples are transported for physical preparation and analysis in securely sealed bags to the Jaguar in-house laboratory located at the company's Caeté Complex, Caeté, Minas Gerais. Growth exploration samples are sent to the independent ALS Brazil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis of these exploration samples is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay is conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis is conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The drilling results presented on this news release are from drill holes completed by contractors Major Drilling and Jaguars own fleet of underground diamond drilling rigs.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", dated August 17th 2020, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 102,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Appendix 1

Drill hole location data for Turmalina holes reported in this Press-Release

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Total Depth

(m) Collar Dip

(°) Collar Azimuth

(°) FTS1805 513128.83 7816978.80 332.02 79.35 -4.64 176.34 FTS1822 513301.72 7817175.83 65.53 250.45 209.38 10.14 FTS1837 513168.92 7817155.85 69.92 178.60 268.16 10.00 FTS1840 513169.74 7817154.04 70.19 130.85 225.99 17.96 FTS1847 513169.54 7817154.83 70.76 173.10 242.00 30.10 FTS1849 513169.51 7817155.00 70.83 242.70 245.00 31.43 FTS1851 512902.61 7817185.71 288.83 190.10 243.08 22.99 FTS1855 512902.74 7817185.67 288.02 149.70 240.00 9.21 FTS1856 512902.07 7817186.02 288.02 185.65 251.94 7.88 FTS1857 512901.71 7817186.49 287.98 187.20 261.99 5.99 FTS1858 512902.26 7817185.97 287.04 125.80 250.18 -15.49 FTS1859 512901.73 7817186.65 287.07 146.75 265.01 -11.88 FTS1865 512902.44 7817186.05 286.32 105.95 251.12 -37.70 FTS1866 512903.31 7817185.11 286.35 98.30 221.53 -41.99 FTS1887 513054.43 7817089.68 264.61 101.89 255.35 -33.15 FTS1888 513054.73 7817089.71 264.55 95.70 228.99 -38.03 FTS1889 513055.30 7817089.51 264.87 96.13 208.99 -36.10 FTS1890 513055.69 7817089.38 265.01 101.17 190.00 -35.11 FTS1891 513128.98 7816978.80 332.45 105.30 171.15 15.99 FTS1897 513035.92 7817023.78 316.08 85.35 223.90 -19.86 FTS1900 513038.81 7817022.60 316.01 75.22 215.99 -27.10 FTS1907 513038.39 7817022.69 315.83 93.78 165.99 -49.15 FTS1908 513038.07 7817022.88 315.77 95.39 179.95 -53.95 FTS1909 513037.41 7817023.03 315.77 80.56 197.87 -60.73 FTS1912 512902.08 7817186.11 287.23 200.65 278.27 -13.92 FTS1913 512902.00 7817186.63 286.64 211.20 287.20 -27.11 FTS1917 512908.06 7817190.12 287.73 222.40 24.99 1.30 FTS1918 512908.63 7817189.38 287.72 260.80 50.10 1.46 FTS1919 512909.22 7817188.89 287.66 320.55 67.99 0.67 FTS1921 513659.55 7817303.36 -211.81 129.90 6.26 -15.71 FTS1923 513659.32 7817303.26 -211.75 131.20 357.99 -15.25 FTS1925 513659.08 7817302.99 -211.67 136.06 350.00 -15.32 FTS1927 513665.11 7817303.85 -211.28 119.43 45.99 -15.33 FTS1929 513658.79 7817302.85 -211.99 137.10 5.00 -20.33 FTS1930 513658.51 7817302.74 -211.88 145.69 349.90 -18.63 FTS1933 513658.77 7817302.81 -212.21 127.88 4.25 -27.71 FTS1937 513664.79 7817303.96 -211.72 131.54 39.02 -21.60 FTS1944 513730.87 7817346.28 -274.13 52.90 79.95 10.62 FTS1945 513729.02 7817348.52 -275.45 125.35 357.99 -22.64 FTS1946 513729.50 7817348.30 -275.32 135.73 11.59 -20.62 FTS1947 513730.82 7817346.23 -274.15 151.00 25.00 -19.88 FTS1948 513730.24 7817347.26 -275.10 136.53 44.00 -19.22 FTS1951 513659.24 7817303.19 -212.48 170.11 7.00 -33.70 FTS1952 513659.42 7817303.30 -212.49 173.00 0.46 -32.78 FTS1957 513729.99 7817347.29 -275.57 100.00 38.17 -35.50 FTS1958 513729.58 7817348.02 -275.54 146.09 16.01 -28.80 FTS1959 513729.29 7817348.33 -275.69 145.51 6.60 -29.80 FTS1960 513730.19 7817346.56 -274.87 50.09 66.03 -13.97 FTS1966 512903.42 7817186.77 286.34 140.65 263.99 -74.35 FTS1967 512905.35 7817185.37 286.41 143.55 163.69 -72.83 FTS1971 512901.42 7817190.91 286.61 202.35 316.00 -78.92 FTS1978 512902.42 7817187.16 286.58 122.80 234.67 -59.41 FTS1979 512902.73 7817185.64 286.30 146.35 271.48 -46.43 FTS1983 512903.28 7817185.07 287.50 145.15 250.70 -5.12 FTS1984 512902.84 7817185.39 287.50 184.30 261.96 -2.99 FTS1985 512902.60 7817186.82 286.35 216.60 294.98 -38.76 FTS1998 513494.27 7817353.32 -236.24 150.70 40.44 -36.64 FTS1999 513493.68 7817353.77 -236.16 194.18 32.17 -37.81 FTS2016 513730.26 7817347.71 -274.72 126.91 37.12 -6.41 FTS2017 513725.03 7817346.04 -275.47 130.05 350.00 -22.13 FTS2018 513724.84 7817345.90 -275.33 135.95 339.99 -19.55 FTS2019 513724.70 7817345.76 -275.30 144.72 331.87 -19.94 FTS2020 513725.46 7817346.33 -275.86 164.45 5.19 -36.08 FTS2021 513725.26 7817346.17 -275.50 143.56 355.99 -30.80 FTS2022 513725.43 7817346.34 -275.63 137.66 3.99 -30.37 FTS2023 513725.08 7817346.10 -275.65 161.44 353.00 -35.80 FTS2024 513726.94 7817347.19 -275.87 165.29 25.00 -28.17 FTS2025 513725.12 7817346.09 -275.99 168.74 358.99 -37.49 FTS2026 513725.94 7817346.59 -276.04 168.74 14.05 -35.00 FTS1915 512902.60 7817185.40 286.90 136.05 263.00 -24.65

Appendix 2

Drill hole location data for Pilar holes reported in this Press-Release.

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Total Depth

(m) Collar

Azimuth (°) Collar Dip

(°) FSB896 662748.22 7788582.69 46.54 41.35 349.99 0.40 FSB918 662739.50 7788473.92 46.23 48.85 185.02 13.95 FSB965A 662789.67 7788345.00 -26.07 72.90 124.88 -20.12 PPL706 662838.47 7788508.87 262.53 125.30 303.50 -35.97 PPL732A 662684.06 7788279.89 -52.10 208.40 25.15 -7.20 PPL734 662684.36 7788278.59 -51.92 220.15 42.72 -5.43 PPL735A 662684.50 7788278.33 -51.90 228.25 48.09 -5.15 PPL738 662684.91 7788277.36 -52.01 232.10 68.71 -8.53 PPL745 662683.97 7788279.99 -52.01 225.10 59.25 -14.61 PPL751 662684.90 7788277.82 -51.63 230.40 60.25 1.55 FSB944 662841.48 7788338.52 -24.80 93.65 249.94 -6.52 FSB960 662789.76 7788407.22 -26.16 36.15 41.00 18.06 FSB952 662800.93 7788397.22 -27.23 46.45 59.61 -22.75 PPL661 662602.45 7788348.75 33.04 262.05 81.62 -11.05 PPL579 662602.37 7788349.19 32.37 339.95 101.62 -36.46 PPL669 662637.45 7788785.46 219.20 180.75 255.14 -1.30 PPL665 662636.96 7788786.51 219.50 100.15 271.77 4.03 FSB887 662787.58 7788463.86 26.08 38.00 184.07 -18.43 PPL644 662637.78 7788787.26 218.67 80.70 293.12 -18.50 PPL664 662602.46 7788348.96 33.12 257.95 76.38 -12.65 PPL687 662752.67 7788440.74 -11.25 250.40 180.37 -26.06 PPL689 662637.76 7788785.31 219.36 182.10 249.63 2.75 PPL629 662754.26 7788542.90 264.09 120.20 94.91 12.19 PPL672A 662685.50 7788560.38 -0.63 50.80 142.28 10.21 PPL581 662767.80 7788471.71 106.88 200.50 73.11 36.16 PPL728 662637.75 7788787.33 221.16 161.10 304.94 34.49 PPL719 662638.21 7788784.59 218.11 116.95 238.42 -47.23 PPL703 662754.41 7788440.54 -11.15 141.85 130.95 -12.64 PPL705 662752.85 7788440.69 -10.09 77.25 150.17 15.40 PPL701 662753.78 7788440.57 -11.44 94.00 160.03 -27.30 PPL726 662602.58 7788349.66 32.68 330.95 90.39 -22.07 FSB892 662780.05 7788452.10 48.36 30.80 278.67 14.08 PPL750 662683.86 7788280.09 -51.79 221.65 54.69 -2.83 FSB968 662807.46 7788415.23 -26.33 46.80 228.06 14.65 FSB969 662823.91 7788412.13 -26.67 65.35 229.78 -14.74 PPL762 662684.22 7788277.87 -52.76 209.90 51.00 -35.47 PPL814 662639.02 7788497.87 -17.11 105.70 48.19 29.85 FSB971 662783.32 7788417.29 -28.04 55.45 182.86 -27.63

