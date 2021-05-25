VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Stakeholder Conference Call Access.

VirExit will host a stakeholder conference call this Wednesday after market close.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will host a stakeholder conference call this Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST/1:00 PST. The call will discuss where the company is at, recent innovations, news, and more.

"We are very excited about where VirExit is at and what we have to present," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "Our stakeholders are very important to us, and we look forward to sharing some exciting news on our call this week."

As a diversified company that is launching their Safer Place Marketplace soon for both business and consumer health, safety, and wellness products, VirExit Technologies has worked tirelessly to bring best of breed products to the market. An update will be given on the call about the Safer Place Market as well.

Stakeholders or interested parties who wish to access the VirExit Technologies call can do so on Zoom. The call information is as follows:

https://zoom.us/j/92818702368?pwd=bHJLbVRXcnVybC81S3QwN0pMeVJqQT09



Meeting ID: 928 1870 2368

Passcode: 049895

One tap mobile

+13017158592"92818702368#""*049895# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799"92818702368#""*049895# US (Chicago)



Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 928 1870 2368

Passcode: 049895

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeCzYhhwvA

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

CONTACT:

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications, LTD

brooke@cornerstonepr.net

(240) 360-0866

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648916/VirExit-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Stakeholder-Conference-Call-Access