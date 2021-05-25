Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QSJY ISIN: NL0015000AG6 Ticker-Symbol: 4PKB 
Frankfurt
25.05.21
08:05 Uhr
9,550 Euro
-0,300
-3,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAVA THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAVA THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2021 | 12:41
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LAVA Therapeutics BV: LAVA Therapeutics to Present at 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy, today announced that Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the investor relations section of the company's website at www.lavatherapeutics.com.

About LAVA

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies based on its proprietary platform. The company's innovative approach utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells and induce gamma-delta T cell-mediated immunity through activation of V?9Vd2 T cells upon cross-linking to tumor associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating LAVA-051 in patients with certain hematologic malignancies is anticipated to generate top line clinical data in the first half of 2022. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with prostate cancer in the second half of 2021. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

Contact
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com


LAVA THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.