The Ferrero Rocher maker will buy the energy generated by two agrivoltaics projects planned in Sicily as it aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.Italian chocolatier Ferrero has signed a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with clean power company Falck Renewables committing it to purchase the electricity generated at two planned agrivoltaic projects in Sicily. The chocolate company, which said it is aiming to halve its greenhouse gas emissions this decade, will take power generated by solar arrays planned in Ragusa and Trapani which will be combined with "the cultivation of native ...

