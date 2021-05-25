Voxeldance, a leading provider of digital manufacturing software for additive 3D printing, today announced the appointment of Robert Yusin as Chief Operating Officer.

Yusin will lead operations and collaborate with the executive team to drive global growth. He brings more than 25 years of global experience in manufacturing applications, security, network, storage, and cloud in software and hardware. He was formerly one of three founders at Oqton. He also served as Director of Sales/business development at Autodesk where he pioneered the Asia market for the Autodesk Consumer Group (ACG) division. His previous experience includes executive roles at Accelops (Fortinet), Trustwave, Symantec, Loglogic (TIBCO), McAfee, and StorageTek. Yusin has built and managed companies and functions from zero to $300+ million in revenue.

"Robert brings a tremendous record of success and I am excited to add him to the company's executive team," said Zhang Chaoxin, CEO of Voxeldance. "His experience with startups with successful exits and domain expertise in manufacturing will help Voxeldance expand operations to support the next phase of growth."

"Voxeldance offers software solutions that will integrate with the end-to-end digital factory for customers and partners," said Robert Yusin. "The leadership team has built a great company as evidenced by the portfolio of large enterprise customers and partners; I look forward to contributing to the team."

About Voxeldance:

Voxeldance is the recognized leader for manufacturing software solutions for additive 3D printing, with a high adoption rate in use with hardware technology partners and service bureaus that integrate Voxeldance flagship additive software with their solutions. Voxeldance products are secure, cost effective and are easily adaptable to integrate with existing technology for the digital factory. The software products are built on technology advancements that will proactively accelerate workflow processes allowing the operator to effectively streamline hours of time for operational improvements in supporting many vertical use cases. Voxeldance is headquartered in Shanghai China and can be found online at http://www.voxeldance.com.

