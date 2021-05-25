IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Two Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ("IMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Nickel and Mr. David McAdam as Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Nickel is an experienced mining engineer, investor and entrepreneur with a diverse 25-year mining background in operations, engineering, feasibility and exploration / development of venture capital projects. Most recently he held position as Mine Manager for a significant Canadian emerging producer, leading the production and development of new underground and pit operations. He has provided management and consulting services to the industry since 2008. Since 2011, Jason has served on 3 previous TSX-V / CDNX board of directors' and has been heavily involved with several other junior resource public companies and mining project start-ups. He holds a degree in Mine Engineering from UBC and a GDBA in Business Administration from SFU Segal School of Business. Previously his experience includes several roles from Mine Planner, Sr. Mine Engineer, Mine Foreman, to Chief Engineer, Mine Manager and Vice-President.

Mr. David McAdam, B. Com. has over 30 years of finance and operations experience in large and small capitalization companies, where has been the financial lead in raising over $250 million in equity and securing over $100 million in debt. Mr. McAdam has been the financial and/or operational lead in over 90 acquisitions, including the integration of the target companies. Mr. McAdam has been the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies including a number of public and private BC-based mining companies (one a Vancouver based TSX company with producing assets in South Africa and public reporting across the TSX-AIM-JSE exchanges). Other sectors include for-profit provider of English as a Second Language training to foreign students (Executive advisory and Investor Relations), a Fortune 150 waste management/recycling company (VP Ops and Director of Finance). These roles required reporting to public company Audit, Safety and Risk Committees along with full Board presentations in a Fortune 150 Company. Most recently David has been providing executive advisory consulting services to small and medium sized start-up enterprises leveraging his extensive experience in financial/operational integration/optimization and measurement, financial planning and analysis (including annual budgets and rolling forecasts), mergers and acquisitions (buy and sell side), due diligence, investor relations (TSX.V and JSE), systems strategy, implementation oversight and management, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Nickel and Mr. McAdam as independent Directors will form the majority of the Company's audit and Corporate Governance Committee's.

The Company also thanks Mr. Faizaan Lalani for his contributions as he recently stepped down as a Director and Chair of the Company's Audit Committee to continue building his accounting practice.

Exploration Program

The Company is proceeding with the previously announced 2021 program with the camp being set up in mid June and fully operational by July 1st. Drill pad construction and drill mobilization is scheduled to start early July with commencement of drilling to start no later than July 15, 2021. Various geological mapping, induced polarization surveys and sampling are planned throughout the summer alongside the aggressive drill program.

Marketing Programs

The Company also wishes to announce it has engaged with Investing News Network, Dig Media and Stockhouse for their marketing campaigns for an aggregate cost of CDN $233,000. The Programs run from 8-12 months where each provider will work to leverage its online publications, investor database and other forms of online media to raise investor awareness for the Company.

ON BEHALF OF IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

David McMillan

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@imcxmining.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Website: https://imcxmining.com

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previous operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to (i) the Company's intentions to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration programs on its Thane Property in north-central British Columbia and (ii) the Company's business and plans, including potential future acquisition. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by the Company and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's business and financial condition potentially being materially adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises such as COVID-19, and by reactions by government and private actors to such outbreaks; risks to employee health and safety as a result of the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises such as COVID-19, that may result in a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations by the Company; the risks that the Offering may not complete as contemplated (or at all), the risks related to the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering; the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in the securities market; that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648893/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Appoints-Two-Directors