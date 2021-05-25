Digital Development Partners, Inc.: MiteXstream Seeks to Become First-Ever EPA "Design for Environment" Labeled Biopesticide

MiteXstreamTM Seeks to Become First-Ever EPA "Design for Environment" Labeled Biopesticide

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc., currently DBA Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM), announced today that it has decided to apply to have its MiteXstream biopesticide qualify as the first-ever biopesticide to earn the EPA's "Design for Environment" logo.

"MiteXstreamTM is classified as a pesticide because it kills targeted pests, but it is not a 'poisonous' substance that most associate with a pesticide. Furthermore, having MiteXstreamTM become the first biopesticide to gain the EPA's DfE logo would put an exclamation point on that reality," said Eric Newlan, DGDM's Vice President. "As a layman knowing its plant-based, food-grade qualities, the exceptional performance of the biotechnology that MiteXstreamTM embodies is simply amazing; and with the low end-user cost factored in, it becomes easy to see MiteXstreamTM as game-changing product, especially within the exploding cannabis industry." Mr. Newlan further stated that it is important to understand that the MiteXstreamTM market also includes many agricultural staple crops, including coffee, hops, bananas, strawberries and blueberries, as well as houseplants.

What the DfE Logo Means. On Biopesticide Product Labels, according to the EPA, the DfE logo means the product:

is the least-hazardous (III or IV) of EPA's acute - has no unresolved or unreasonable adverse effects toxicity category hierarchy; reported;

is unlikely to have carcinogenic or endocrine - has no unresolved compliance or enforcement disruptor properties; actions associated with it; and

is unlikely to cause developmental, reproductive, - has the identical formulation as the one identified mutagenic or neurotoxicity issues; actions associated with it.

contains mixtures that have been reviewed and accepted by EPA, including inert ingredients; Source: www.epa.gov



More About MiteXstreamTM

As a technology that is designed to defeat pests' resistance capabilities and that delivers high effectiveness at low cost, MiteXstreamTM will have global appeal to farmers and others engaged in the agricultural industry, including the exploding cannabis industry. The major issues associated with the current commonly used pesticides on the market, in addition to pests' developing resistance, include that these pesticides can reduce populations of important insects, cause groundwater pollution, adversely affect genetics of plants, cause adverse health effects on farmers and contaminate the crops themselves. When applied, MiteXstreamTM is designed so as not to cause these issues.

Eradication . MiteXstreamTM's impressive eradication of spider mites on a cannabis plant can be viewed:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfI5ms9lnMw&t=34s

And the spider mite eggs are destroyed, thereby preventing the future generations of the costly pests.

About DGDM

In Q2 2021, DGDM will change its name to Black Bird Biotech, Inc., to better represent its business operations and opportunities. The company is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Jon Olson, CEO

702-217-9518

Milestone Management Services, LLC

jon@milestonemanagementservicesllc.com

https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

SOURCE: Digital Development Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648913/MiteXstreamTM-Seeks-to-Become-First-Ever-EPA-Design-for-Environment-Labeled-Biopesticide