Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Issues Earnings Outlook for Financial Year 2020/2021

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Borussia Dortmund's financial performance this 2020/2021 financial year has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public life imposed in its wake. The original assumptions - such as at least a partial return to fan attendance at the stadium during matches - have failed to materialise, particularly as the result of the third lockdown that has been in place since autumn 2020. Borussia Dortmund has nevertheless managed to limit somewhat the negative impact on earnings thanks in particular to its success in the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Cup.

With match day #34 over and the 2020/2021 Bundesliga season complete, the management of Borussia Dortmund can now issue an outlook of the key earnings figures for the 2020/2021 financial year based on the information currently available.

Borussia Dortmund now expects to report consolidated EBITDA of approximately EUR 33 million and a consolidated net loss of approximately EUR 75 million for the overall 2020/2021 financial year. This outlook is subject to any adjusting events that may occur in the period until the financial statements are finalised and information that may arise after the reporting period during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Dortmund, 25th May 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

25-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648970/Borussia-Dortmund-Issues-Earnings-Outlook-for-Financial-Year-20202021

