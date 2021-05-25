ironSource, a leading business platform for the app economy, is pleased to announce that four new members are joining its Board of Directors. The new directors bring a wealth and diversity of expertise to the company, ranging from software and wireless to finance, operations, and strategy, which will allow ironSource to continue driving growth and shareholder value as it progresses on its journey to becoming a public company. The new directors, who will be joining the ironSource Board of Directors in connection with, and subject to, the closing of the previously announced business combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA), are:

Orlando Bravo, Founder and Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo

Marni Walden, Strategic Advisor, formerly EVP at Verizon (NYSE: VZ)

Shuki Nir, Strategic Consultant, formerly SVP at SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK)

Tal Payne, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer, Check Point Software (NASDAQ: CHKP), joined the Board of Directors in February 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Orlando, Tal, Marni and Shuki to the ironSource Board as the company prepares to embark on its next phase of growth as a public company. I am confident that we will benefit tremendously from the diverse backgrounds and expertise of this outstanding group," said Tomer Bar Zeev, CEO and Co-Founder of ironSource. "With their combined focus on both software and technology, as well as their financial, operational and strategy expertise, I believe our new directors will provide ironSource with invaluable insights and advice as we offer business-critical value to customers across the App Economy and deliver strong performance and shareholder value."

Orlando Bravo, Founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo, is one of the world's leading software investors. He led Thoma Bravo's early entry into software buyouts and built the firm into one of the top private equity firms in the world. Today, Mr. Bravo directs the firm's strategy and investment decisions in accordance with its principles of partnership, innovation and performance. Mr. Bravo has overseen over 300 software acquisitions conducted by the firm, representing more than $85 billion in transaction value. Forbes named him "Wall Street's best dealmaker" in 2019, and he was part of Thomson Reuters "Eight Buyout Pros to Watch" in 2009.

Tal Payne brings over 15 years of financial management experience, serving as Chief Financial Officer at Check Point since joining in 2008 and as Chief Financial and Operations Officer since 2015. Ms. Payne oversees Check Point's global operations and finance, including investor relations, legal, treasury, purchasing and facilities. Prior to joining Check Point, Ms. Payne served as Chief Financial Officer at Gilat Satellite Networks, Ltd., where she held the role of Vice President of Finance for over five years. Ms. Payne began her career as a CPA in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and is a certified public accountant. She is a board member of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG).

Marni Walden is a Strategic Advisor with more than 20 years of experience in strategy, growth and technology in the media and telecom industry. Ms. Walden worked for McCaw Communications, AT&T wireless as well as Verizon. Throughout her wireless career she held various leadership positions at Verizon, including the President of Global Media and New Business for Verizon Communications. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer as well as the EVP and Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Wireless. Ms. Walden is a director on a number of boards, including Draft Kings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Yehoshua (Shuki) Nir is a Strategic Consultant who helps CEOs and top executives scale their growing companies, enhance go-to-market plans, drive innovation, build leadership teams, and optimize profitable growth and product lifecycle management. He brings extensive management, business and leadership experience from his tenure at SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ: SNDK), including as Senior VP, General Manager, Retail (Consumer) BU and SVP Corporate Marketing. Mr. Nir is a board member of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT), where he serves as a member of the audit committee and the chair of the compensation committee.

