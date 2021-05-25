Foxit Introduces Foxit Sign, A New Simple-To-Use, Legally Binding eSignature Service, As Part Of Its Comprehensive PDF Solution Suite

Foxit Also Announces New Product and Corporate Branding, Along with New Versions of Its PDF Editor and PDF Reader Software

FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced Foxit Sign, a new eSignature service providing full, legally binding and secure eSign workflow. Foxit Sign makes it easy to create and sign digital contracts, agreements and forms to expedite business in a digital world.

Foxit also introduced new corporate and product branding, changing the company's name from Foxit Software to Foxit and renaming products like Foxit PhantomPDF to simply Foxit PDF Editor. In addition, Foxit launched new versions of its PDF Editor and PDF Reader solutions, introducing simplified and more intuitive user interfaces, PDF 3D support, additional search and search/redact options, and other valuable features.

"Foxit is simplifying and expediting the way digital documents and digital business get done," said Phil Lee, Chief Revenue Officer of Foxit. "Foxit Sign is a major step forward for Foxit and our customers."

Foxit Sign

Foxit Sign is a best-of-breed, legally binding eSign service for preparing and gathering important signed documents. Among Foxit Sign features and capabilities:

Full eSign Workflow - Just upload your document, create your template, add recipients, and send. Foxit Sign automates workflow, sends notifications, collects signatures from all recipients, and allows you to track your sign process's progress.

Create one-off documents and/or reusable document templates that can be filled out and signed by a different set of recipients each time.

Whether from web or mobile, generating agreements and sending them out for eSignatures is quick and easy. Foxit Sign decreases the amount of "clicks" by 30-50% when sending a document for signature.

Security is the top priority when sending and receiving contracts. Foxit Sign supports 256-bit encryption, audit trails, certified completion, control of visibility, and email authentication to ensure you stay secure at all times.

Foxit Sign meets regulations for eSignatures and electronic documents like UETA and ESIGN.

No matter the location of your team members, across the office, from home, or the other side of the world - the whole team can collaborate on any document.

For more information on Foxit Sign, please visit www.foxit.com/esign-pdf.

Streamlined Brand

Foxit has consolidated and simplified its product naming and unified it under the Foxit Brand. For example, Foxit PhantomPDF for Mac and Foxit PhantomPDF Standard (Windows) are now both simply Foxit PDF Editor, reflecting Foxit's capacity to deliver the same, easy-to-use and robust PDF experience across all major computing platforms, including Windows, Mac, mobile and the cloud.

"With Foxit, you can PDF anywhere on any platform. You can conduct business digitally in a way that suits you. We wanted to convey that simplicity and universal experience in our new branding," said Frank Kettenstock, Chief Marketing Officer for Foxit.

Latest Versions of Foxit PDF Editor and Reader

Foxit has also introduced new V11 versions of Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit PDF Reader. Foxit is used by over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries around the world. The new versions provide a rich assortment of new features and capabilities, from an improved and simplified user interface to support for 3D PDF.

New features of Foxit PDF Editor V11 include:

Improved user interface , providing a simpler, clearer, and more intuitive experience to improve efficiency and productivity.

, providing a simpler, clearer, and more intuitive experience to improve efficiency and productivity. 3D PDF support to create, add, cross reference, move, delete, or resize a 3D canvas for both PRC and U3D formats. Add (2D) comments to a 3D model, or convert 3D measurements to comments. Radius measurement support, and "Snap To" options that can help you to precisely position the elements of 3D content you want to measure.

support to create, add, cross reference, move, delete, or resize a 3D canvas for both PRC and U3D formats. Add (2D) comments to a 3D model, or convert 3D measurements to comments. Radius measurement support, and "Snap To" options that can help you to precisely position the elements of 3D content you want to measure. Digital signature enhancements to support EUTL (European Union Trusted Lists) certificates for convenient signature validation.

to support EUTL (European Union Trusted Lists) certificates for convenient signature validation. Enhanced integration with Enterprise Content Management Systems to provide support for Google Docs/Sheets/Slides in Google Drive, and enhanced support for iManage 10, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint.

to provide support for Google Docs/Sheets/Slides in Google Drive, and enhanced support for iManage 10, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint. PDF Templates , to create PDFs quickly from different types of PDF templates that come preinstalled with PDF Editor.

, to create PDFs quickly from different types of PDF templates that come preinstalled with PDF Editor. Additional Search and Search & Redact options to help users complete search operations and redact content as needed, including more options for European countries in pattern search.

to help users complete search operations and redact content as needed, including more options for European countries in pattern search. Subpixel rendering for PDF Editor on the cloud platform to provide much greater resolution of text.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.