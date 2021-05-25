Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Welcomes Global Healthcare Leader Lynn Vos to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:MODD), a medical device company focused on next generation insulin delivery technologies to widen the accessibility of insulin pumps to a greater share of people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Lynn O'Connor Vos to its board of directors.

Ms. Vos brings decades of experience in building innovative businesses and strategies in the healthcare industry, including serving as CEO of Greyhealth Group, a WPP-owned global health communications firm serving a full range of pharma, biotech, surgical and diagnostic companies. She grew the agency from an independent domestic professional firm into a top 10 award-winning global enterprise with fully integrated, multi-channel offerings. Under Vos's leadership annual revenue grew to over $140M over a 15-year period. She led the selection, evaluation, and negotiation of key deals to establish new capabilities in digital, patient access and specialty care. These included investments in Adheris, a patient compliance platform later sold at a significant ROI to Syneos, and OptimizeRx (OPRX), a leader in financial and clinical support for patients and doctors at the point-of-care through EHRs. Vos was founder and president of Phase Five Communications, one of the first medical education firms to launch a novel pre-commercialization model for drug development that became the industry standard. A champion of using technology to improve the public health, Vos co-developed Text4baby, the country's top mobile health program, and created the first WPP Stream Health with WPP Digital and Lake Nona Institute an (un)conference where healthcare, technology and digital leaders converged to inspire new models in healthcare and patient centricity.

In 2017, Ms. Vos joined the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leader of genetic/neuromuscular and ALS research, patient care and advocacy with revenues of over $120M and a staff of 700 nationwide. She led a major turnaround of the organization, transformed the mission, significantly changed the cost base, implemented technology and established high-growth funding streams by building collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She launched the first national neuromuscular disease convention and established MOVR, a real-world evidence (RWE) data hub -with IQvia - to accelerate research, new treatment adoption and optimize care in the MDA Care Center Network (120 clinics treating over 60K patients worldwide).

"We are excited to add an executive of Lynn's experience and stature to the Modular Medical board," said CEO Paul DiPerna. "Her unique insights and pioneering approaches to accessing and conditioning new markets in healthcare and her longstanding involvement in the treatment of people with diabetes will be invaluable as we seek to make the transition into a trusted, customer-facing brand and expand access to the best glycemic care to a greater portion of this market."

"I am thrilled to be joining Modular Medical, an innovative company with a bold vision to transform diabetes care by improving access to affordable, easy-to-use insulin pump technology," said Ms. Vos. "I'm truly looking forward to engaging with the diabetes community again to improve the consumer experience and health outcomes."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected benefits of Ms. Vos's service on the board of directors and the company's plans for growth and advancement of its programs. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, including market conditions and other risks identified in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as other reports that Modular Medical files from time to time with the SEC. Modular Medical undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB:MODD) is a development-stage diabetes technology company based in San Diego CA. Working from an innovative set of patented technologies, Modular seeks to expand access to high end diabetes technologies to the heretofore neglected majority of the diabetes market who have been poorly served by the existing options which have been too expensive and complex to drive broad adoption. Our strategy is to provide care at a level of cost and complexity designed not for "superusers" but for "the rest of us". Modular Medical was founded by CEO Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and world-class microfluidics engineer. Mr. DiPerna was previously the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and invented and designed their T:slim insulin pump.

