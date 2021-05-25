System further enhances user experience and helps address the evolving challenges of the intensive care unit

TrueVue digital health solutions simplify connectivity with critical hospital data systems and offer actionable insights to support CRRT quality improvement programs

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in acute care, today announced the global launch of PrisMax 2, the latest version of the company's next-generation platform. PrisMax 2 is designed to help simplify delivery of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and other organ support therapies, while providing hospitals the flexibility to meet the unique demands of the intensive care unit (ICU). The PrisMax 2 system features new solutions within the company's TrueVue digital health portfolio, as well as the PrismaLung+ blood-gas exchanger that delivers extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO2R) therapy to support the management of acute respiratory dysfunction. PrisMax 2 and TrueVue will soon be available in more than 20 countries across the United States and Europe. PrismaLung+ is available in select markets in western Europe; it is not currently cleared or approved for use in the United States.

"Baxter is committed to partnering with healthcare professionals to foster continuous innovation in the ICU, which has been particularly critical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Reaz Rasul, general manager of Baxter's Acute Therapies business. "We are proud to provide industry-leading technologies and services through our PrisMax 2 system to help expand treatment possibilities by making CRRT and other extracorporeal organ support therapies more accessible."

PrisMax 2 builds upon Baxter's more than 25 years of expertise in advancing critical care delivery, including the proven technology of its market-leading Prismaflex and PrisMax systems. Developed based on direct feedback from clinicians and customers around the world, the PrisMax 2 system is designed to optimize treatment accuracy, efficiency and system performance. In addition to offering TrueVue and PrismaLung+, new advancements include updates to the system to provide improved visibility of critical information and simple, step-by-step onscreen instructions. The PrisMax 2 system also contains the innovative features of PrisMax, including an auto-effluent drain that reduces device interactions and decreases therapy downtime, and intelligent pump adjustments to help meet prescribed fluid removal targets and deliver more accurate treatments. Additionally, PrisMax 2 incorporates integrated safety features that combine preventive measures designed to reduce clinical risk and human error with smart alarms to alert users to respond to critical issues.

The PrisMax 2 system provides access to TrueVue digital health solutions to help enhance patient care and deliver value to hospitals. These include:

TrueVue Connect, an optional add-on that simplifies and enhances secure wireless connectivity from PrisMax 2 to a hospital's electronic medical records (EMR) system to help automate documentation of important treatment data. This helps ICU nurses spend less time on manual charting and focus more on patient care, which has been especially important as hospitals manage the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 77% of clinicians identify documenting and charting in the electronic health record as a source of cognitive overload, 1 supporting the need for greater automation.

TrueVue Therapy Management, a forthcoming, innovative consultative service offering where Baxter specialists will evaluate aggregated anonymized PrisMax 2 CRRT therapy data automatically captured by TrueVue Connect. Baxter specialists will then partner with hospitals to identify actionable insights that can help clinical teams optimize CRRT quality improvement programs, maximize resource utilization and deliver on their clinical goals.

The PrismaLung+ blood-gas exchanger can be used on the PrisMax 2 system to deliver ECCO2R therapy, which helps remove excessive CO2 in the bloodstream to support the management of acute respiratory dysfunction. This enables treatment of patients who may also require renal replacement therapy or other organ support therapies without increasing the complexity of delivery, staff training or requiring new capital expenditures. PrismaLung+ can deliver ECCO2R as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with CRRT simultaneously on one system with a single access point. Dedicated software provides step-by-step guidance for easy set-up and management of each therapy.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Rx Only.For safe and proper use of this device, refer to the full Instructions for Use.

Intended Use for PrisMax in the U.S.

The PrisMax control unit is intended for:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) for patients weighing 20 kg or more with acute renal failure and/or fluid overload.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) therapy for patients weighing 20 kg or more with diseases where removal of plasma components is indicated.

All treatments administered via the PrisMax control unit must be prescribed by a physician.

Intended Use for PrisMax Outside of the U.S.

The PrisMax control unit is intended for:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) for patients with acute renal failure and/or fluid overload.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) therapy for patients with diseases where removal of plasma components is indicated.

Hemoperfusion (HP) for patients with conditions where immediate removal of substances by adsorption is indicated.

Extracorporeal CO2 removal (ECCO2R) for patients with conditions where extracorporeal elimination of carbon dioxide is indicated.

Intended Use for PrismaLung+ Outside of the U.S.

The PrismaLung+ device is indicated to provide extracorporeal CO2 removal (ECCO2R) as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with CRRT. It is intended for patients with increased levels of CO2 in their blood and with a body weight greater than or equal to 30 kg (66 lb).

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning PrisMax 2, TrueVue and PrismaLung+, including availability and potential benefits associated with their use. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter, PrisMax 2, PrisMax, TrueVue, PrismaLung+ and Prismaflex are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

CE 0123 PrisMax/PrismaLung+

