Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
PR Newswire
25.05.2021 | 14:15
78 Leser
Gomedia signs a Teleport Agreement with Ovzon

CATANIA, Italy, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia Satcom signed today a Teleport Agreement with Ovzon AB, for hosting in its Teleport in Catania Ovzon's satellite networks starting from OHO-5.

Gomedia Satcom Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gomedia Satcom)

Gomedia is developing in Catania one of the largest (50.000 sq meters) and most innovative Teleport facilities in Italy and in the Mediterranean area, with the aim to provide high-speed up to >120 Mbps satellite services and host Customers and Partners satellite networks.

Read more about Gomedia's products here.

The Agreement has an initial value of about $ 1.9 million and duration of 48 months.

"This Agreement will strengthen the relationship with Ovzon, that is a primary partner of Gomedia, and allows Gomedia to be able to provide to Government and Institutional Customers broadband satellite services in a very efficient and secure way", says Gaetano Morena, CEO of Gomedia Satcom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517926/Gomedia_Catania.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517925/Gomedia_Logo.jpg


Gomedia Teleport area in Catania (PRNewsfoto/Gomedia Satcom)

© 2021 PR Newswire
