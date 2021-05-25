Gomedia signs a Teleport Agreement with Ovzon

CATANIA, Italy, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia Satcom signed today a Teleport Agreement with Ovzon AB, for hosting in its Teleport in Catania Ovzon's satellite networks starting from OHO-5.

Gomedia is developing in Catania one of the largest (50.000 sq meters) and most innovative Teleport facilities in Italy and in the Mediterranean area, with the aim to provide high-speed up to >120 Mbps satellite services and host Customers and Partners satellite networks.

The Agreement has an initial value of about $ 1.9 million and duration of 48 months.

"This Agreement will strengthen the relationship with Ovzon, that is a primary partner of Gomedia, and allows Gomedia to be able to provide to Government and Institutional Customers broadband satellite services in a very efficient and secure way", says Gaetano Morena, CEO of Gomedia Satcom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517926/Gomedia_Catania.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517925/Gomedia_Logo.jpg