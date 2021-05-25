Michael O'Grady, Jeremy Sharp, and Tara Davidson join global provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions

Castellan Solutions, the largest, global provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions, continues its strategic growth with the addition of Michael O'Grady, Jeremy Sharp, and Tara Davidson. Offering expertise that drives financial growth and company culture, Castellan's latest additions exemplify the company's commitment to its people, clients, and community.

"I am thrilled to welcome Michael, Jeremy, and Tara to our team," says Jon Ezrine, CEO of Castellan Solutions. "With the addition of these talented individuals, we are intentionally looking toward the future, and I am excited for the positive impacts they will have."

O'Grady joins Castellan as the CFO. In this role, O'Grady brings 20 years of experience leading finance and legal teams, while enabling data-driven decisions and driving operational excellence. Previously, O'Grady was the CFO at TargetX, led financial planning at Ellucian and Qlik, and spent 10 years at Ford Motor Company.

Sharp is the Senior VP of Global Sales and is responsible for defining sales strategies and company growth worldwide. Bringing over 20 years of global experience with previous positions at Rocket Software, Workday Inc., and Comply365, Sharp's success is optimized when he is customer-facing, focusing time to enable sales success, process executions, and go-to-market strategies.

Davidson joins the team as Global VP of People. Bringing more than 20 years of experience, Davidson has worked with companies such as Calendly, eVestment/Nasdaq, and Scientific Games International where she honed her passion for scaling teams, integrating acquisitions, transforming culture, and partnering with leaders to achieve growth.

To learn more about Castellan's executive team, explore their Leadership bios.

To join Castellan's team, visit the Careers hub.

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005331/en/

Contacts:

Laura Craft

laura.craft@phase3mc.com

229.589.0894