Carson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Rogue One, Inc., a publicly traded Company trading under the ticker symbol "ROAG" (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") announced that today that the Company has submitted its' application and taken the necessary steps to "up-list" ROAG to the OTCQB Market. As a fully reporting Company, Rogue One, Inc currently meets all of the minimum qualifications to list on the QB Market. To list on the QB, Companies must be current with their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance investment and trading decisions.

Rogue One, Inc, CEO Joe Poe, Jr stated, "The pending OTCQB listing is a critical part of the Company's restructuring plan and upon approval should enable the company to aggressively move forward with its previously announced growth strategy, which includes the acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc., S-1 registration and subsequent warrant issuance/rights offering for existing shareholders." More information will be provided as it becomes available. Please stay tuned for further Company news and updates.

About Rogue One:

Rogue One, Inc (www.rogueoneinc.com) is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities primarily targeting companies, with brand ownership, exclusive production, distribution and supply and licensing agreements. Rogue will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized companies and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

