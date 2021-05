EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 MAY 2021 SUSPENSION OF TRADING: SOSI1EW120 Trading in Sotkamo Silver AB Option Rights was suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 15:45 EET. Trading with option rights has ended on 24 May 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: SOSI1EW120 ISIN: SE0014262705 id: 197585 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * *