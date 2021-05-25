FCB Named #1 Global Network on The Good Report 2020

Latest ranking marks network's fifth consecutive year being ranked among the top on global list

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB today announced that it has been recognized by The Good Report 2020 as the #1 Global Network, marking its fifth consecutive year being recognized among the top global networks. A collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC Rankings, The Good Report celebrates creative communications that advocate for sustainability and social responsibility, shining a light on major environmental and social issues.



FCB campaigns topped the list for "Most Successful Campaigns Promoting Good," with FCB Inferno's "Pay It Forward" for The Big Issue & Monzo Bank notching the #1 spot. FCB Canada's "Project Understood" for Google AI/Canadian Down Syndrome Society and FCB Chicago's "The Gun Violence History Book" for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence earned the #4 and #5 spots, respectively. Of the 40 campaigns showcased, FCB Lisbon's "Wheelchange Tours" for Wheelchange Tours, FCB/SIX's "Go Back To Africa" for Black & Abroad and FCB Interface's "Punishing Signal" for Mumbai Traffic Police ranked in the top 25.

FCB Inferno and FCB Canada ranked #2 and #5, respectively, on the list of the top 25 "Most Successful Agencies Promoting Good." FCB Chicago, FCB Lisbon and FCB/SIX were also ranked among the most successful agencies, making FCB the most represented network on the list overall.

"These honors mean a lot to us," said FCB Worldwide CEO Carter Murray. "And these achievements would not have been possible without the tireless dedication and commitment of our employees and client partners who continue to use their creativity and work for good."

A total of 1,266 campaigns produced by 748 agencies for 1,012 advertisers across 78 markets were evaluated for The Good Report 2020. The ranking considers a campaign's presence and performance in shows tracked by WARC Rankings Creative 100 and in ACT Responsible initiatives including public votes.

To view the full report, please visit: https://act-responsible.org/act-the-good-report/

