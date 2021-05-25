New report finds that the SnapLogic platform fosters visibility and speeds time-to-value for users of Amazon Redshift and Amazon S3

In a new report, Constellation Research has found that the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform simplifies data and analytics integrations on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) while speeding time-to-insight. The report, titled "SnapLogic Simplifies Data and Analytics Integration on Amazon Web Services," was authored by Constellation Research vice president and principal analyst Doug Henschen and is available for complimentary download here.

According to the report, "SnapLogic supports hybrid and multicloud integration requirements, but it is particularly well suited to supporting data and analytics integration requirements on AWS. Building on a close partnership with AWS since 2013, SnapLogic has amassed a comprehensive library of prebuilt Snap connectors and quick-start solutions that speed integration. It also offers cloud-native integrations with AWS services including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), and other third-party services."

Constellation Research details SnapLogic's overall data and analytics integration capabilities in the report, including the many advantages its platform provides AWS users. Among them: rapid integration with more than a dozen prebuilt Snap connectors for Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, Amazon EMR, and more; ELT integration that speeds data loading into Amazon Redshift while harnessing the power and scalability of the underlying database for data transformation; and recent integration with Amazon Redshift console, making it possible for customers to select and integrate SnapLogic directly within Amazon Redshift console.

In addition to reviewing functional capabilities, Constellation Research shares details from discussions with two SnapLogic and AWS customers. A leading provider of passenger transport in Europe, Arriva initially selected SnapLogic for on-premises application integration, but use cases now span applications and data, and many deployments have been moved into the cloud. For identity security vendor SailPoint, its uses for SnapLogic initially involved application-to-application integration in conjunction with AWS services, but the company soon found the platform's ease-of-use meant it was easier to use SnapLogic to move data around AWS.

SnapLogic recently announced support for the Amazon Redshift Console integration, making it easy for AWS customers to quickly move data from hundreds of applications to an Amazon Redshift data warehouse in an efficient and streamlined way. SnapLogic's platform is available in AWS Marketplace and previously achieved Amazon Redshift Ready designation, as part of the AWS Service Ready Program.

"Here at SnapLogic, we understand how important it is for customers to be able to quickly and easily access, analyze, and utilize their data to make better business decisions," said Teresa Dodson, senior director of partner marketing at SnapLogic. "Our platform is a perfect fit for companies looking to improve and streamline their usage of AWS services."

To learn more about how the SnapLogic platform can simplify and accelerate cloud data warehousing on AWS, sign up for the June 22 webinar here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005117/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for SnapLogic

snaplogic@guyergroup.com

+1 617-233-5109

Cameron Burke

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700