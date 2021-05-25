Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A0MX1X ISIN: BMG670131058 Ticker-Symbol: 34O 
Berlin
25.05.21
08:08 Uhr
3,680 Euro
-0,090
-2,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.05.2021 | 15:13
Hardman & Co Research: Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): 2021 Capital Markets day: proof of the pudding

Hardman & Co Research: Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): 2021 Capital Markets day: proof of the pudding 
25-May-2021 / 13:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: 2021 Capital Markets day: proof of the pudding 
OCI hosted its annual Capital Markets (CM) day on 18 May 2021. With presentations from Oakley Capital and investee 
companies, as well as Q&A, including the OCI board, it gave a clear view of the prospects of the organisation. We have 
argued in previous notes that OCI's outperformance (five-year CAGR NAV total return 16%) is driven by i) high-growth 
companies and sector champions enjoying structural tailwinds and often digital disruption benefits (2020 average 20% 
EBITDA growth), ii) repeatable and proprietary sourcing through the entrepreneur network, which also helps businesses 
post-acquisition, and iii) value creation through M&A. All were reinforced during the CM day presentations. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2021-capital-markets-day-proof-of-the-pudding/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
1 Frederick's Place        Contact: 
 
London               Mark Thomas 
                           mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com        +44(0)20 3693 7075 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1200396 25-May-2021 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
