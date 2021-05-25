DJ Hardman & Co Research: Oakley Capital Investments (OCI): 2021 Capital Markets day: proof of the pudding

OCI hosted its annual Capital Markets (CM) day on 18 May 2021. With presentations from Oakley Capital and investee companies, as well as Q&A, including the OCI board, it gave a clear view of the prospects of the organisation. We have argued in previous notes that OCI's outperformance (five-year CAGR NAV total return 16%) is driven by i) high-growth companies and sector champions enjoying structural tailwinds and often digital disruption benefits (2020 average 20% EBITDA growth), ii) repeatable and proprietary sourcing through the entrepreneur network, which also helps businesses post-acquisition, and iii) value creation through M&A. All were reinforced during the CM day presentations.

