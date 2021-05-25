Certification Demonstrates Basware Commitment to Highest Level of Quality of its Fintech Solutions

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) announces today that the Basware quality management system has been certified according to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standard, the most widely recognized international quality management standard. The certification covers the design, development, operations, customer support and sales of its networked procure-to-pay and e-invoicing cloud services.

"Our company values drive customer success, lead the way, strive for excellence, inspire and be inspired guide our operations," commented Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "Unwavering quality is at the heart of each of those values, which is why this certification essentially a quality guarantee is a testament to our commitment and promise to existing and new customers."

This certification is based on many quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and involvement of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Adoption of a quality management system according to ISO 9001 helps ensure that customers get consistent, quality products and services. It also incorporates the requirements from applicable laws and regulations into Basware operational work.

"We are proud that this standard reinforces the Basware team's continuous work on its quality management system, which follows industry best practices, to maintain the highest level of operational performance," commented Heidi Rantanen, Chief Digital Officer, Basware. "A joint global effort, the certification process demonstrates the collective commitment to high quality and a customer-centric approach."

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world's largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

