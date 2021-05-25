Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Transaction Network Services (TNS) are working together to expand the range of hosting, colocation and connectivity options available to traders wishing to access SGX's derivatives and securities markets.

TNS can now offer its full suite of services, including TNS Layer 1 raw market data and order routing, from a new Managed Hosting presence within the Tier 1 area of SGX's data center.

"As a leading and trusted market infrastructure that connects the world to Asia, SGX's Co-Location service allows traders access to mission-critical trading and market data engines in a secure, reliable and robust environment, that has been designed to meet the rigorous demands of global financial institutions investing and managing risk in this region," said Ng Kin Yee, Managing Director, Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices at SGX. "We are delighted to be working with TNS to fulfil our mutual clients' need for enhanced connectivity and the fastest access to SGX."

Housed in one of Singapore's most advanced data centers, SGX's Co-Location service provides multiple tiers of hosting services to cater to diverse requirements. It offers superior levels of bandwidth and capacity for seamless transfer of data and boasts a round trip network latency of less than 100 microseconds.

"We're excited to be expanding our relationship with SGX and taking space at the SGX Colocation Data Center," said Jeff Mezger, Senior Director of Product Management for TNS' Financial Markets business. "SGX has been a popular endpoint within our financial community of interest for many years, and it's a significant step to be able to help customers benefit further by offering our low latency access to the SGX trading and matching engines via our new Managed Hosting presence. We also look forward to welcoming new traders and helping SGX grow its global influence as our one-stop-shop infrastructure offering of hosting, exchange access, PTP time synchronization and internet access, provides interested participants with a more cost effective and less complex alternative to the do-it-yourself approach.

"With TNS Layer 1 now available in Singapore, customers have access to an ultra-low latency connection that delivers at speeds between 5-85 nanoseconds. We believe TNS delivers the fastest and most comprehensive connectivity solutions for customers in the SGX colocation facility."

TNS' Managing Hosting, Colocation and Connectivity Service helps traders overcome the critical and challenging task of managing remote data center space. TNS' local teams in country, combined with its global operations resources, enable it to find and coordinate resources easily, procure facilities and hardware, and take care of project management, system installation, testing and commissioning requirements. Relieving customers of this burden allows them to focus on their core business objectives.

TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) portfolio, which have been specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

