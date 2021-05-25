Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 590379 ISIN: SG1J26887955 Ticker-Symbol: SOU 
Tradegate
24.05.21
09:46 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3006,55016:10
6,3506,40016:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED6,400-0,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.