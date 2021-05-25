Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
Tradegate
25.05.21
15:49 Uhr
3,634 Euro
+0,026
+0,72 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.05.2021 | 15:17
Hexagon Composites ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE - OPTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement on 22 May 2018, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the grant of 1,200,000 share options to employees under its employee share option program, each at a strike price of NOK 20.85 per share. Following the distribution of 15% of the shares in Hexagon Purus AS as dividend in kind on 14 December 2020, the strike price has been adjusted by NOK 4.095 to "make whole" the 2018 options holders. The adjusted strike price is NOK 16.755 per share.

Of the 1,200,000 options, 800,000 options were granted to senior executives and managers listed as primary insiders. The options may be exercised in part or in full within three weeks following the official announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2021.

The table below shows the movements of the primary insider's accounts. After the transaction, the Company holds 1,417,153 shares in treasury.

Primary insiderTitle Options exercisedShares received upon exercise of optionsShares held before shares received upon exercise of optionsShares held after exercise of optionsNumbers of options held after exerciseNumber of PSUs held
Jon Erik Engeset 1)Group President & CEO60,00060,000263,554323,55460,000231,709

1) 64,106 shares are held by Jon Erik Engeset personally and 259,448 shares are held by Dionysos AS, a company 100% controlled by Jon Erik Engeset

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • KRT 1500 DIONYSOS AS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e22f60eb-b070-480e-a8af-cbc5b0901cef)
  • KRT 1500 JEE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c16e1279-9567-497f-8a03-239046f3c5f7)

