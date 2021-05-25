Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Partners With Struum, A Streaming Service Designed To Simplify Discovery And Sampling Through A First-Of-Its-Kind Credit Based System

Sneak Preview of Struum Now Available on iOS, Airplay, Chromecast and Web; Full Launch Scheduled for This Summer Across All Major Streaming Platforms and Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that four of their most popular digital channels will launch on Struum, the highly-buzzed about new breed of streaming service created by senior-level Disney and Discovery executives, and backed by a multi-million-dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his Tornante Company. With this partnership, Cinedigm will bring a diverse catalog of titles to the service including family favorites The Ultimate Gift & The Identical, cult classic Destroy All Monsters and acclaimed documentaries like The World Before Her. Focusing on enthusiast audiences of Faith & Family, Documentary, Pop Culture Classics and Reality Programing, Cinedigm seeks to introduce its extensive library of premium content to a new audience through the Company's partnership with Struum. An early preview of Struum is currently available via the iOS App store, web, and Chromecast with a full rollout coming this summer across more platforms including AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Cinedigm's abundance of diverse channels has become a go to for fans. At launch, the service will feature top Cinedigm streaming channels including:

Dove Channel, a top source for family friendly content, feature films and television titles suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like Laurel and Hardy, inspirational sports stories like Forever Strong and faith favorites like Letters to God, the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.

Docurama is a one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films. With a catalog featuring hundreds of titles from around the world, the channel offers a selection of compelling and award-winning documentaries, films, and TV series exploring impactful and entertaining true-life stories.

CONtv carries a diverse range of indie genre titles focusing on action/thriller, horror and sci-fi/fantasy. With films featuring superstars like Dolph Lundgren and Sean Patrick Flannery (Acceleration), Danny Trejo (4GOT10), & Mark Strong and Taissa Farmiga (Anna) the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.

SoReal is a go to for American fans of reality television with series including Gordon Behind Bars and 16 Kids and Counting. Introducing US audiences to the top reality lifestyle series from the UK and Australia, the channel features genre-busting, provocative and controversial content from across both ponds.

Struum's mission is to streamline streaming by providing viewers one central destination and a single subscription to access a huge array of programming that services their interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape. The platform's first-of-its kind credit-based subscription model offers the most cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch from dozens of participating services and content partners-without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services. As viewers continue to use the platform, Struum is also able to provide new programming suggestions from across all its content partners based on viewing habits so they can easily find new content they might enjoy watching.

With its vast partner base, Struum will have access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series across every conceivable genre: from classic films, indie darlings, foreign favorites, and genre features, to cult TV favorites of yesterday and today, food and lifestyle, multicultural programming, reality, true crime, and much more. The service's simple to navigate interface and expert curation will enable everyone to easily search across genre, title, and specific partner services. Struum will also offer special themed programming events to encourage sampling and discovery, as well as help it's Stuumers access programming of interest.

"This past year changed the way people consume digital streaming channels," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "Where the landscape was once dominated by the major SVOD platforms, consumers are now branching out and finding there is so much more out there. Struum allows for the discovery of curated streaming channels and content, leaning into a more diversified streaming landscape of the future."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About Struum:

Struum is a groundbreaking platform that lets viewers access 1000s of shows and movies from over 50+ services with 1 monthly subscription. Struum simplifies streaming by providing viewers access to many of their favorite brands where they can search, seamlessly discover and redeem new content across services using credits. Struum offers a wide variety of programming including renowned documentaries, indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+ and multicultural programming, as well as other beloved TV shows and movies.

For more information, visit www.struum.com

