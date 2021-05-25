Cornerstone Teams Up With MedBridge to Provide Effective, Engaging Compliance Training

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / MedBridge is partnering with Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., leader in people development solutions, to deliver best-in-class compliance training to its healthcare customers.

Noncompliance with the latest laws and regulations governing healthcare practices carries a high risk, as it can lead to steep fines, shutdowns, and danger to patients. According to a 2017 study by GlobalSCAPE and the Ponemon Institute, non-compliance with data regulations like HIPAA is 2.71 times more costly than maintaining or meeting compliance requirements.

By integrating MedBridge compliance training with its LMS, Cornerstone will be able to provide access to high-quality compliance courses directly from the Cornerstone solution so that healthcare organizations and providers can quickly select and customize compliance training programs, easily assign them to users, and track completion data.

MedBridge is a leading provider of professional development, compliance, and digital patient engagement solutions that allow healthcare organizations to optimize care delivery and improve outcomes.

"By leveraging MedBridge's compliance courses, we'll be able to help our customers significantly reduce the risk of noncompliance by easily assigning standardized training or targeted remediation education. MedBridge's engaging and informative short-format learning modules provide the quality and flexibility our customers need to help busy employees master key concepts and keep up with required training," said David Gedeon, Vice President of Sales, Healthcare Vertical of Cornerstone.

MedBridge healthcare compliance training helps healthcare organizations across the continuum of care maintain a safe and ethical workplace, improve performance in audits, and boost adherence through a wide range of interactive courses that incorporate gamification and real-world examples. MedBridge's extensive compliance library includes courses on topics such as HIPAA and information security, infection control, sexual harassment prevention, fire safety and emergency preparedness, cultural competency, OSHA safety, and OIG/corporate compliance.

The full suite of MedBridge solutions includes evidence-based professional development programs for onboarding and clinical training alongside powerful patient engagement tools to help healthcare organizations better manage patients, improve the patient experience, and elevate quality of care at a lower cost.

"We're excited to be working with Cornerstone to help healthcare organizations improve workplace safety and performance in audits and utilization reviews with flexible, effective training proven to boost participation and information retention. Like all of our education, our compliance training is developed in consultation with industry experts using learning methodologies designed to drive behavior change and optimize outcomes. We're looking forward to extending our reach through this collaborative partnership," said Andrew Mickus, MedBridge Chief Content Officer.

CONTACT:

Deaira Irons

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

dirons@csod.com

+1 (310) 752-0164

Related Images

SOURCE: MedBridge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648664/Cornerstone-Teams-Up-With-MedBridge-to-Provide-Effective-Engaging-Compliance-Training