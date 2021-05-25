Swiss-based enterprises can now get access to Kiana's platform to strengthen presence analytics, and to optimize their operations.

Kiana Analytics, Inc., the premier location-based platform company delivering accurate Presence Analytics and proximity solutions to organizations worldwide, announces today their newly formed partnership with Swisscom, the leading provider of telecommunication in Switzerland and one of its leading IT companies.

Dario Di Cerbo, Senior Business Developer at Swisscom said, "We are proud to announce this partnership with Kiana as part of our B2B 3rd party services program for the Swiss Market." Alain Jörg, Head of Business Development Data driven Business at Swisscom adds: "With Kiana in our portfolio, we can better meet the needs of companies across Switzerland combining Swisscom's Mobility Insights and Kiana technology."

"Kiana is committed to delivering innovations that advance smart/safe facilities and cities by leveraging existing infrastructure. We are honored to be a trusted partner of Swisscom one of Switzerland's most innovative and sustainable companies, which is already providing our platform to Swisscom business customers," said Nader Fathi, CEO of Kiana Analytics.

About Swisscom:

Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. To the first Quarter 2021 over 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 2,803 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.

Swisscom employs about 19,000 people including about 900 apprentices. Around one third have daily contact with customers, either in sales or in customer service. Swisscom offers its staff outstanding working conditions under a collective employment agreement.

About Kiana Analytics:

Kiana Analytics digitizes the workplace and workforce. Kiana is a fast-growing, GDPR compliant company with offices in Silicon Valley, and Europe. Global enterprises use Kiana's patented device detection capabilities and cloud-based software to strengthen presence analytics, physical safety, security, and to optimize their operations. Kiana leverages existing building WiFi infrastructure; no app, no new software, and no new sensors need to be installed. Kiana's COVID Exposure solution automates local and safety regulations and was recently highlighted in Gartner's "CIO Guide: How Location Services Can Help Mitigate COVID-19 Spread".

