CoSoSys, a leading Data Loss Prevention (DLP) vendor, announced today that it appointed Jonathan Orford as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Tim Deluca-Smith as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The hires come after a landmark year for CoSoSys' expansion fuelled by the shift to remote work and a surge in demand for data security solutions.

Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys is an enterprise-grade DLP solution that combines high-grade security with simplicity and provides advanced protection for enterprises.

"Jonathan and Tim join at a pivotal moment for the business. Over the last twelve months we have seen rapid growth, as organizations look to deploy more robust, cross-platform DLP solutions," said Roman Foeckl, CEO and Founder of CoSoSys. "Having Jonathan's and Tim's expertise will strengthen our market-leading position, and help us to deliver on our vision of frictionless and simplified Data Loss Prevention that integrates into modern enterprise workflows."

Jonathan has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and, as CTO, is responsible for overseeing the technological development of the company's DLP solution.

"I'm excited to further scale and shape CoSoSys' industry-leading DLP product, Endpoint Protector, and to meet the challenge of building great new features for the growing customer base. Data security is a top concern for every business today, and I see a huge potential for innovation," Orford mentioned.

Jonathan has a track record of building high-performing global teams to deliver enterprise-grade solutions. He has a comprehensive background of working with SaaS companies, holding executive positions for product companies, and supporting large multinational customers. Before joining CoSoSys, Jonathan has worked for Huddle, Impact, Over, and Visa.

Tim brings more than two decades of marketing experience to the CMO role and is responsible for the company's global marketing and demand generation strategy.

"I'm delighted to be joining CoSoSys during this period of expansion. With companies shifting to remote work last year and switching to a hybrid work model this year, the importance of data protection as an indispensable component has never been greater. I look forward to working with the leadership team to deliver the next phase of growth," said Deluca-Smith.

Tim works closely across all business functions, and with the management team to ensure that CoSoSys delivers its mission of leading the market with innovative cross-platform DLP solutions. Before joining CoSoSys, Tim was CMO at Huddle and has held a Vice President role at Xerox. He has also consulted for some of Europe's most exciting SaaS businesses.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys' mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and is available directly to North American customers. CoSoSys has offices in the USA, Romania, and Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005611/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Codina Sabau

codina.sabau@cososys.com

www.endpointprotector.com