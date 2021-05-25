MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel strengthens its management team

DJ NORNICKEL STRENGTHENS ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL STRENGTHENS ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM 25-May-2021 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL STRENGTHENS ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM Moscow, May 25, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces appointments intended to strengthen its management team and bolster the Company's efforts in operations, innovations and communications. Sergey Stepanov has been appointed Senior Vice President - Operational Director of Nornickel. He will be in charge of coordinating mining and exploration, and managing operational units. Mr Stepanov will oversee the drafting of the Company's development strategy for the respective divisions and the investment programme. His responsibilities also include managing and coordinating the development and implementation of the environmental policy, and compliance with environmental and safety legislation. Under Mr Stepanov's control as Senior Vice President - Operational Director - will be the role of Vice President for Environmental Protection and Industrial Safety. Evgeny Fyodorov has assumed the role of Nornickel's Vice President for Energy. In this new capacity he is responsible for coordinating the design and implementation of the development strategy for the company's energy assets, managing production, environmental, regulatory, tax and reputational risks. Mr Fyodorov has direct control over the Energy Department. Vitaly Busko has been appointed Vice President of Innovation. He is responsible for identifying priority areas for new technologies and advanced solutions applicable to production processes, engaging partners and suppliers of innovative solutions for the implementation of technological solutions within the Company and building internal expertise in the area of innovative technologies. Larisa Zelkova, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, Social Policies and Public Relations at Nornickel, is now also responsible for the Company's government relations. This change is intended to unify and optimize strategic communications in a bid to achieve the most effective liaison between business units. Brief bios of the new appointees: Sergey Stepanov has more than fifteen years of experience in the mining and metals industry. Prior to joining Nornickel, he was Head of VSMPO-Avisma. From 2012 to 2020 Mr Stepanov was Vice President at EVRAZ and also Head of the group's Coal Division. From 2007 to 2012 he held senior positions at Severstal Resources, from 2005 to 2007 he worked at SUAL, and from 2003 to 2005 he was a part of the Boston Consulting Group's team. Mr Stepanov graduated from the Economics Department of the Moscow State Lomonosov University and interned at the Harvard Business School. Evgeny Fyodorov has more than ten years of experience in the energy sector. From 2003 to 2010 he worked at Rusal, where he was the head of the energy division, and from 2010 to 2013 he was the CEO of Eurosibenergo and Irkutskenergo. In 2014-2015, Fyodorov was the CEO of Glavmosstroy Corporation, and since 2016 he held a number of positions in the Alfa Group; he is a member of the Business Councils in a number of the group's projects. Mr Fyodorov graduated from the Moscow State Bauman Technical University with a degree in Economics and also holds a PhD in Economics from the Moscow Power Engineering Institute. Vitaly Busko has fifteen years of experience as a management consultant and executive in Russian and international companies. He has managed more than 40 efficiency and innovation projects for major industrial companies. Prior to joining Nornickel, Vitaly was a consultant and partner at McKinsey, where he specialized in transformation programmes and implementation of digital solutions for ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy in Russia, Africa and Australia. Mr Busko graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the Russian School of Economics, and Columbia University. Larisa Zelkova graduated from the Moscow State University, Faculty of Journalism. From 1991 to 1995 she worked for the newspapers Sobesednik and Moskovskaya Pravda, and from 1995 she was developing communications and charity work at Interros Group. From 1996 to 1997 she was the Assistant (Press Secretary) to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. Since 2013, she has been the Head of Human Resources, Social Policy, and Public Relations at Nornickel. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MNOD LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 Sequence No.: 107322 EQS News ID: 1200413 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)