Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) has signed an agreement with the Alberta Center for Advanced Micro/Nanotechnology Products ("ACAMP") to integrate Radio Frequency ("RF") based technology with the company's Accelerated Molecularly Imprinted Polymer ("AMIPs") virus detection technology, to create smart prototypes such as the company's proposed SmartMask.

SIXW is engaging ACAMP for their expertise in RF technology with the goal of pairing the technology with AMIPs. Successful pairing would enable the integration of inexpensive commercially available radio frequency identification ("RFID") tags within the AMIP product line, enabling the wireless transfer of data and results to a smartphone, mobile, or fixed-base RFID reader. This is a core feature of the proposed SmartMask enabling real time collection of testing data from any population during the onset of a viral outbreak. Work is now commencing, further to the agreement which was executed on April 26, 2021.

ACAMP is a unique industry-led advanced technology product development center with expertise in scaling innovative ideas from proof-of-concept to manufactured products by providing access to multidisciplinary engineers, technology experts, unique specialized equipment, and industry acumen.

ACAMP facilities have over 14,000 square feet of lab space and house over $15 million in specialized product development equipment. Core competencies include hardware, software and firmware design, simulation, prototyping, testing and characterization, low-volume production, and design for manufacturing.

Offering unparalleled access to world-class engineering expertise, and advanced design, analysis, testing and manufacturing equipment, ACAMP can provide support at every stage of development.

Engineering design and review: ACAMP's experienced development engineers can help with component specification, develop and optimize the design, and also review existing designs to identify opportunities for improvement.

Simulation: Access advanced simulation software to understand and optimize complex product design before building an initial prototype as a cost-effective way to speed up the development cycle.

Prototyping: Specialized in-house development equipment allows for production of advanced components early on in prototyping.

Testing and characterization: Thorough physical and environmental testing of prototypes is done in-house, including Highly Accelerated Life Testing ("HALT") to validate hardware performance to expected use cases. Advanced inspection and failure analysis equipment is used to detect component failures.

Low-volume manufacturing: Limited production runs of prototypes and final products allow field testing and demonstration of hardware.

Technology scaling and transfer to enable high-volume manufacturing: Use ACAMP to source and align with third-party manufacturers for cost-effective production.

AMIPs is a leading-edge detection platform that uses synthetic polymers to swiftly detect viruses such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The integration of RFID technology will allow the diagnostic devices to be paired with a smart phone or an RFID reader to simplify analysis of results, record keeping, and reporting.

AMIPs is based on Sixth Wave's patented and patent-pending molecularly imprinted polymer systems, which capture viruses using synthetic materials rather than biological antibodies. The addition of ACAMP to SIXW's current network of development partners, including the University of Alberta and the La Ki Shing Institute of Virology gives the project added access to advanced laboratory facilities and equipment to facilitate the prototyping of the AMIPS into specialized integrated systems.

ACAMP is located in Alberta near the University of Alberta and specializes in helping companies take prototypes from proof-of-concept to full scale manufacturing. ACAMP's proficiency in electronics and RF-based technologies directly corelate with SIXW's core features of several AMIPs products.

"Sixth Wave is excited to work with such an experienced research team to achieve the full potential of our vision for the AMIPS product line," said Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, CEO of Sixth Wave. "ACAMP provides a unique combination of skills and a breadth of knowledge in RF based technologies and manufacturing capabilities. This combination significantly streamlines our development of advanced product features and has the potential to reduce development and manufacturing costs."

"The solutions we develop will provide the first prototype AMIPS with advanced systems integration of multiple components and technologies and will be the basis for launching various products resulting in high throughput screening, point-of-care, and self-use tests," said Dr. Gluckman.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, contain, or detect, at a commercial level, COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time. The Company has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of the products contemplated by the agreement.

About ACAMP

ACAMP (Alberta Centre for Advanced Micro Nano Technology Products) is a not for profit organization providing specialized development of advanced technologies for customers. ACAMP clients have access to world-class equipment, facilities, expertise and a network of organizations that support and develop advanced technologies and manufacturing. ACAMP has a diverse set of clients, ranging from cleantech, conventional energy, health and medical, agriculture and forestry applications.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial roll out of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPS) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the AMIPs technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs technology are subject the risk that the AMIPs technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, uncertainty of medical product development, uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85135