Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) virtually.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all resolutions proposed in the AGM and in the EGM.

Among the resolutions presented, shareholders approved several appointments to the Group's Board of Directors, all for a term of four years. This included the re-appointments of Regina SARL, with Regi Aalstad as permanent representative, as independent director, and Michael Bredael as non-executive director. Approval was given to confirm the co-optation of Frédéric Larmuseau as independent director, as well Mr Larmuseau's re-appointment such that his term will also be for four years. Furthermore, shareholders approved the appointments of six proposed new Board Directors to strengthen and diversify the Board significantly as proposed in April 2021

Another important resolution that was approved by the shareholders is the remuneration policy. The policy changed significantly compared to the past, intending to reinforce the pay-for-performance culture we strongly believe in.

Hans Van Bylen, Chairman of the Ontex Board said: "We thank our shareholders for their support to the changes that Ontex is making to restore growth and value creation for all its stakeholders. With all the resolutions approved, an important next step was taken in the turnaround of Ontex' performance. As a Board, we are looking forward with confidence."

Minutes of the annual general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting that was held on the same day can be found on the company's website at: http://www.ontexglobal.com/shareholder-information

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

