Atos International: Flemish Government chooses Atos as digital partner to transform Flanders into one of the most innovative regions in Europe

Flemish Government chooses Atos as digital partner to transform Flanders into one of the most innovative regions in Europe

Brussels (Belgium), Paris (France), May 25 2021 - Atos today announces that it has signed a major contract with the Flemish government to be their main digital partner over the next seven years. Both partners will not only drive digital transformation, but also export Flemish technology to the rest of Europe and the world thanks to Atos' international presence. In this way, the collaboration will ensure the creation of new jobs and help Flanders to grow into one of the most innovative regions in Europe after the pandemic.

The agreement between Atos and the Flemish government is estimated to be the largest outsourcing framework contract in Benelux. The Flemish government was looking for a reliable and experienced technology partner with expertise in digital transformation and innovation. After a thorough selection process for the 2022 Flemish ICT contracts, Atos won three lots: service integration & security, cloud & data center and applications. The seven-year contract will enable a transformative digitalization of the Flemish region.

Rebound of theFlemish economy

The Flemish government selected Atos because of its ambitious vision of the future. After the pandemic, in order for the Flemish economy to recover as quickly as possible, fully investing in a digital future is essential. By working with the government Atos will also be investing in the development of Flanders and local companies.

"The pandemic put a lot of pressure on the Flemish economy, but the recovery period is also an excellent opportunity to put Flanders on the map throughout Europe as a leading region in the development of new technology. There is no shortage of innovative ideas in Flemish companies and start-ups, but local players lack the resources to develop technology on a large scale. As a global player with global activities, Atos is in a unique position to export Flemish technology. Together we are going to make Flemish companies great," says Jo Debecker, Executive VP and Head of Global Operations at Atos.

Job creation

Through its own Scaler-program, Atos has long been investing in start-ups and companies that develop innovative technologies. Scaler offers organizations an opportunity to develop their technological solutions and roll them out abroad. In Flanders, Atos will form a unique ecosystem with local partners, including the research company imec, to market Flemish technology worldwide.

"This new contract will create a lot of new Flemish jobs, because you simply need more people if you are going to produce technology on a larger scale," says Debecker. "Atos itself will also be hiring hundreds of people through a major recruitment process for young Flemish talent. Thanks to Atos, these people will have the ideal springboard to spread their wings and to develop further at European level."

