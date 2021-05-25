



GURUGRAM, India, May 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, announced its global launch today. More than just being a technology brand, DIZO embarks on a philosophy and a journey that aims to empower everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by Smart TechLife. Pronounced as 'dee-zoe', the new brand aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to "Be Different", DIZO wishes to offer the technology that complements the individuality of a consumer, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their personalities.Built around the mission to offer a Smart Tech Life for Every Different You, DIZO along with realme is committed to bringing the best of both brands to its consumers. In fact, DIZO has unflinching support from realme around three key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link.Congratulating the DIZO team, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said, "This is a momentous occasion as DIZO goes live with its mission to offer innovative and diversified AIoT solutions to its consumers. The new brand will enable consumers to experience a smart, efficient, and interconnected life. Being the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, I am very excited to tell you that DIZO already has great products in the pipeline to offer to its consumers. We wish DIZO good luck and look forward to its success."DIZO's focus is to create a portfolio of an entire range of AIoT solutions that consumers can use in their daily lifestyle. And with that focus in mind, DIZO will enter into four major product categories, which are Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories for its consumers across the world.DIZO has seamlessly and efficiently integrated the global supply chain with its local operational resources to meet the varied needs of its consumers. Also, the entire core team members come from global technology brands with stellar experience.DIZO products will be coming soon to countries in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, etc. Do follow DIZO for the latest announcements.Website: www.dizo.netFacebook: @DIZOTechnologyTwitter: @DIZOTechInstagram: @dizotechYouTube: DIZOABOUT DIZODIZO is a global technology brand and the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem. With its brand tagline - 'Be Different', DIZO promises to bring 'Smart Tech Life for Every Different You'. Being the first realme TechLife ecosystem brand, DIZO comes with realme's support in 3 key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link. In terms of product categories, DIZO will focus on entering into Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories for its consumers.Contact for PR queries: pr@dizo.net, Bappi BarmanSOURCE: DIZOSource: DIZO | realme TechLifeCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.