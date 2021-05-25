Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold, Inc. Mobilizes for Production Under New Operational Structure

Going Back to Basics, Management Prepares to Reinitiate Testing in Mineral Rich Segments of the Property.

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCPINK:OSCI), is pleased to announce that the new team has been formed, and Management expects to commence with the retesting of areas on the property that had been producing Ore in the range of ½ to 1 gram per ton.

Following the addition of new Chief Executive Officer, Tom More, a new foreman has been appointed, in addition to Company's new operational management team.

"The next step is bringing in more advanced excavation equipment and setting up for the launch of Operations. "We have a great team with great work ethic, I am confident we will be going into production and bringing up gold soon." Stated Tom More, Chief executive officer.

The company is in the process of updating its financials. Management expects them to be complete, submitted, and posted within the next couple weeks.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there is still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc. has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which has enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

